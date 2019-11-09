Epic Dubai Run Sees 70,000 People on Major Highway Joining the City's Fitness Challenge

70,000 residents and visitors make history together as part of Dubai Fitness Challenge 2019

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dubai witnessed a spectacular display of community, solidarity and enthusiasm for life this morning, as for the very first time, part of the city's artery Sheikh Zayed Road transformed into a thumping racetrack for Dubai Fitness Challenge 2019. 70,000 residents and visitors of all ages and abilities came together to make history and take part in the inaugural Dubai Run with fun and fitness at the heart of this city movement.

Living the spirit of being "In It Together", the event showcased two options to ensure the highest inclusivity of the event – a 10km and 5km route – welcoming youth, old, families and People of Determination from all nationalities to participate in this free one-of-a-kind run for the city. Starting from Dubai World Trade Centre, both routes saw a diverse group of runners passionately pledging their commitment to the challenge, as they took to the streets in the pleasant morning weather and encircled some of Dubai's most recognised icons including Burj Khalifa, Dubai Opera, The Dubai Mall and Emirates Towers.

Organised by Dubai Tourism and Dubai Sports Council, the Dubai Run is expected to become an annual fixture on the Dubai Fitness Challenge calendar. For more information on all activities, please visit the official DFC website: www.dubaifitnesschallenge.com.

Dubai Fitness Challenge

The Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) is an initiative of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council. DFC has been created to motivate the people of Dubai to boost their physical activity and commit to 30 minutes of daily activity for 30 days. Running from October 18 to November 16, 2019, the Challenge encompasses all forms of activity – from cycling and football, to kayaking, team sports, walking and yoga, as well as wellness and healthy lifestyle. Everyone is encouraged to participate individually or together with friends, family and colleagues and enjoy new and exciting ways to improve their fitness and health levels. Participants can track their performance on the Dubai Fitness App and help make Dubai the most active, healthiest, and happiest city in the world.

