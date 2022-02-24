EPH European Property Holdings Plc announces the successful re-domiciliation to Cyprus

24 February 2022, Nicosia, Cyprus I Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

EPH European Property Holdings Plc ("EPH” or the "Company”) has obtained the temporary certificate of continuation of the Company dated 7 February 2022 issued by the Department of Registrar of Companies and Official Receiver of the Republic of Cyprus Since 7 February 2022 the Company is registered at Menandrou 12, Eleona Tower, Office 207, 1066 Nicosia, Cyprus. Following the receipt of the temporary Certificate of continuation, the Company has initiated its de-registration from the register of the corporate entities of the British Virgin Islands and shall subsequently obtain from the Department of Registrar of Companies and Official Receiver of the Republic of Cyprus the certificate of continuation of the Company in the Republic of Cyprus.

Due to the re-domiciliation of the Company the following has changed:

The Company’s name is EPH European Property Holdings Plc

The Company’s address is Menandrou 12, Eleona Tower, Office 207, 1066 Nicosia, Cyprus

The Company has adopted new Memorandum and Articles of Association (which are published on EPH's website https://europeanpropertyholdings.com/)

The Company has changed its Management Committee now represented by: Olga Melnikova, Annamaria Vassiliades, Vera Christodoulou, Christina Spyrou-Katras and Marios Phedonos

The Company will continue to operate as a public company limited by shares in the Republic of Cyprus and as such shall cease to act as company in the British Virgin Islands. The shares of the Company remain listed on the SIX Swiss Stock Exchange. Since the Company will not be liquidated and newly established, the Company's liabilities to third parties remain unaffected and the Company continues to properly fulfil its obligations.

The ISIN of the Company has changed to CY0109992111

The Valor of the Company has changed to 117016316

The listing trading of the Company’s shares with the new ISIN/Valor will take place on Monday, 28th February 2022.

EPH European Property Holdings Plc is an investment company listed on SIX Swiss Exchange which holds an extensive property portfolio with a total value of around EUR 1.5 billion. As part of its geographical diversification and strategic intentions to stabilise values and cash flows, the company currently invests exclusively in Central Europe. Additional information on EPH European Property Holdings Plc is available by contacting Anna Bernhart Tel: +41 44 503 5400 or at contact@europeanpropertyholdings.com.

