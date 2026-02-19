Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
19.02.2026 12:18:22

EPAM Systems Sees Strong Growth In Q1, FY26, But Shares Down 3.4% - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, digital engineering company EPAM Systems, Inc. (EPAM) provided earnings, adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the first quarter and for the full-year 2026.

For the first quarter, the company expects earnings in a range of $1.32 to $1.40 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $2.70 to $2.78 per share on revenues between $1.385 billion and $1.40 billion.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company now projects earnings in a range of $7.95 to $8.25 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $12.60 to $12.90 per share on revenue growth of 4.5 to 7.5 percent, with organic constant currency growth of 3 to 6 percent.

In Thursday's pre-market trading, EPAM is trading on the NYSE at $161.80, up $5.74 or 3.42 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com