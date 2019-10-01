EPAM Exceeds 900 Google Cloud Platform Certifications, Strengthens Global Partnership And Commits To Benefits Parity In The US

NEWTOWN, Pa., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM), a leading global provider of digital platform engineering and software development services, today announced that the company surpassed the 900 Google Cloud Platform (GCP) certification milestone. This is the latest chapter in EPAM and Google's growing, global 12-year partnership.

"Throughout the past decade, EPAM has evolved from an engineering partner to become a true business partner with Google, which is emphasized by our recent certification milestone, Partner Specializations and recognition as the 2018 Google Cloud North American Breakthrough Partner of the Year," said Anton Tomchenko, VP, Co-Head North America/West, EPAM. "We are enthusiastic about our partnership and look forward to continuing to help our joint customers enhance their Google Cloud implementations in an accelerated time to market."

Earlier this year, EPAM was named the 2018 Google Cloud North American Breakthrough Partner of the Year and achieved its GCP Partner Specialization in Infrastructure and Application Development. As a GCP Premier System Integrator Partner and Google Advanced Solutions Lab Partner, EPAM's GCP expertise includes infrastructure consulting and migration, cloud-native application development, cloud optimization, data strategy and consulting, and machine learning and automation.

"EPAM's collaboration with Google is made successful through the engineering and design efforts of our joint teams," said Larry Solomon, Chief People Officer, EPAM. "Our recent commitment to meet the ambitious benefits parity goals will make it possible for us to ensure continued success in the future."

EPAM recently committed to aligning its US benefits program with Google's recently announced mandatory extended workforce standards, including a $15/hour minimum wage, 12 weeks of paid family leave, eight days of paid sick leave, $5000/year in tuition reimbursement, and comprehensive healthcare. Google's extended workforce wage standards will go into effect on January 1, 2020, with the benefits standards to follow on January 1, 2022. In order to be a supplier of Google's extended workforce, these standards must be met. EPAM's current benefits program already meets thirteen of the fifteen requirements and includes provisions for comprehensive healthcare, minimum wage and generous family leave. EPAM is committed to adding the remaining two requirements by 2022.

"EPAM continues to make outsized investments in our ecosystem," said Eric Rosenkranz, Google Cloud Director of Americas Partnerships. "Their early recognition of the value of our certifications continues to reset the definition of partner capability across our partner program, with each new milestone they achieve."

To achieve 916 GCP certifications, EPAM hosted two large-scale Google certification drives in the past 18 months. The EPAM and GCP team was recently recognized for their certification efforts over the last year, receiving the EPAM CEO Showcase Grand Prix Award and People's Choice Award at EPAM's Software Engineering Conference in Gdansk, Poland. Looking ahead, EPAM plans to host additional certification drives with the goal of reaching 1,000 GCP certifications by the end of the year.

About EPAM Systems

Since 1993, EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) has leveraged its software engineering expertise to become a leading global product development, digital platform engineering, and top digital and product design agency. Through its 'Engineering DNA' and innovative strategy, consulting, and design capabilities, EPAM works in collaboration with its customers to deliver next-gen solutions that turn complex business challenges into real business outcomes. EPAM's global teams serve customers in over 25 countries across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. EPAM is a recognized market leader in multiple categories among top global independent research agencies and was one of only four technology companies to appear on Forbes 25 Fastest Growing Public Tech Companies list every year of publication since 2013. Learn more at http://www.epam.com/ and follow us on Twitter @EPAMSYSTEMS and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied include general economic conditions and the factors discussed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. EPAM undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities law.

