EOS launches versatile online platform and LinkedIn group to fight the further spread of the virus

KRAILLING, Germany, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EOS, the world's leading technology supplier in the field of industrial 3D printing of metals and polymers, today launched a versatile online platform and LinkedIn Group to support the battle against COVID-19 on all levels.

In times of crisis individuals, organizations and governments need to stand together. EOSwants to thank the AM community that has been working tirelessly to find strong solutions for the fight against Corona. The EOS team were fascinated by various activities all over the world and made it their prerogative to support in times of need. Right now, the team is developing solutions and utilizing their network to facilitate inspirational exchange. EOS leveraged its global network of suppliers, partners, customers and the broader EOS community. This is why EOS's open platform initiative features relevant data, impactful projects, and offers valuable files free to download – ready to print. All of these are designed to support pandemic-fighting and life-saving approaches. The 3DAgainstCorona site will be updated on a regular basis.

Marie Langer, CEO of EOS, adds: "Improving people's lives with the help of 3D printing has always been our aspiration. The current pandemic now calls for a joint approach, more than ever before. Today, we are asking all supporters to join us in tackling the challenges that lay ahead of us. Let's do what our technology is enabling us for: Let's think differently and push the boundaries of what is possible." She goes on to say: "We are extremely proud to work alongside so many brilliant minds inside and outside of EOS who are developing and delivering critical solutions for those in need."

How can others support?

Click here for the landing page: https://3dagainstcorona.eos.info/en

Click here to join the LinkedIn group: https://www.linkedin.com/groups/8919664/

Participate and help the joint community tackling this challenge. Please share inspiring best practices and examples. Use the #3DAgainstCorona to spread the word on social media.

Safety first

EOSknows 3D printing is not accessible to everyone – especially industrial grade additive manufacturing technologies. It has been supporting the medical industry for many years – with certified systems, certified materials and qualified processes, expert and consulting knowledge. EOS globally meets the high regulation needs as well as FDA and MDR-conform standards applied to medical applications. Now EOS puts its experience and knowledge at the service of this initiative.

While helping is a top priority for EOS, the EOS team also wants to make sure that the projects they are supporting are effective, lasting and of a quality that is mandatory when human lives have to be saved. In order to ensure that everything we share on the online platform is safe and a valuable contribution to what we now, our global expert team screens every contribution first to ensure that it meets the high medical standards needed in a pandemic.

During a pandemic, scalable and on-demand capabilities become key

The key goal for governments worldwide currently is to maintain adequate patient care. Those fighting COVID-19 on the frontlines are often lacking proper protection equipment due to difficulties in supplying the vast numbers needed e.g. in hospitals worldwide.

At the same time, the challenges continue while trying to meet the immense demand for medical devices, protective clothing and masks. Federal governments are approaching both traditional and 3D printing manufacturers to support production scaling of medical equipment needed in a pandemic.

One of the most valuable benefits additive manufacturing can contribute here is that it can help to reduce the sole dependence on traditional supply chains. Based on AM, critical shortages can be more rapidly addressed. Moreover, traditional manufacturing ramp up is accelerated and further supply chain shortages can be eliminated via digital manufacturing.

At the same time, the latter also enables a more distributed manufacturing. Data can be shared or sent across the globe and products can be 3D printed where they are most needed. Which becomes even more important during a pandemic when supply chains are disrupted by international shutdowns and transport restrictions.

Marie Langer concludes: "We want to provide sustainable support. Current activities range from filling critical needs, to helping repurpose existing equipment or providing rapid tooling for traditional manufacturing. And with a future perspective, digitize critical items to avoid future problems or shortages."

