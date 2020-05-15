Eos Energy Storage Teams with Motor Oil and Ingeteam to Bring Efficient Energy Storage Solutions to Large Greek Refineries

EDISON, N.J., May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Eos Energy Storage, the leading manufacturer of safe, low-cost and long-duration zinc battery storage systems, is proud to announce that it is helping to bring efficient energy storage solutions to large Greek refineries in partnership with two leading industry players: Motor Oil Hellas (MOH) and Ingeteam. Eos was recently awarded a contract to manufacture, design, and deliver a 1MW 4MWh behind the meter (BTM) Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) in Motor Oil's Corinth Refinery in Athens, Greece and has partnered with Ingeteam to provide the full AC integrated system with their INGECON Bseries Inverter + Miniskid MV solution and INGECON EMS Plant Controller. This is Eos' first project in Greece, expanding upon their European commercial presence.

The project aims to lower overall costs of charging from the grid, shaving peak demand, and optimizing the Corinth Refinery's grid resiliency. The ultimate value of Eos' safe battery technology will be displayed in this long-duration high-performance energy battery solution, improving the quality and costs of their power in the Corinth Refinery. The high-temperature climate of the Mediterranean poses many challenges for lithium chemistries requiring costly HVAC additions, where Eos does not. It is the first development in the region, with potential follow-on opportunities for larger utility scale projects across the entire Mediterranean.

Eos will plan, design, and commission the company's patented Znyth™ storage system. Eos' competitive advantage is its Znyth (zinc-hybrid-cathode) battery technology, which employs a unique zinc-halide oxidation/reduction cycle packaged in a modular, sealed, static-cell, flooded, bipolar battery. Eos' simple design includes three key components: bipolar electrodes, injection-molded plastic frames, and a proprietary aqueous electrolyte. Eos' Znyth technology only requires five core commodity materials: all of which are Earth abundant, non-conflict minerals, and are 100% recyclable. Eos batteries are not to be confused with flow batteries, in contrast, Eos does not require any moving parts or pumps making for simple upkeep and market leading low O&M.

The project will enable Motor Oil to optimize their onsite generation without fear of flammability or thermal runaway due to Eos' inherent and proven safety. Eos' Energy Storage System will provide full 100% depth of discharge, flexible charge/discharge capabilities with no impact to degradation, minimal auxiliary power requirements, and a 15+ year life. The benefits to Motor Oil are financial savings in fuel and maintenance, and reduced energy costs during times of peak demand, all increasing the efficiency and resiliency of the refinery's electrical grid system.

"We consider Eos battery technology as the most competitive and attractive one compared to Li Ion batteries, capable of offering a lot of opportunities in large scale BESS in the future," said Vassilis Viziryiannakis, Head of Electricity Business of Motor Oil Hellas.

"This project is not only our initial entry into the dynamic Greece energy storage market, but it's also an opportunity to demonstrate the many advantages of our storage technologies including performance, safety, and environmental conditions," said Joe Mastrangelo, CEO of Eos Energy Storage.

"At Ingeteam, we are proud to supply the power conversion and control system for this opportunity," said Maria Santa Maria, Director of Energy Storage, Business Development at Ingeteam. "Up until recently, most storage systems were aiming to fulfill a particular grid code requirement, basing their principal functionalities in power services for grid support. Working with Motor Oil's refinery and Eos' battery technology marks a new milestone in energy storage, launching a new segment of applications designed for longer duration energy. Furthermore, its sustainable and environmentally friendly product has earned Eos the trust of a very emblematic and safety exigent project. At Ingeteam, we look forward to bringing the best technological partnership and support for success."

About Motor Oil Hellas

Motor Oil Hellas (MOH) is committed to being a leader in the petroleum refining business thus providing the region that it serves with a reliable and affordable supply of energy. Through its evolution MOH is now considered as one of the major contributors to the domestic economy and a key market player in the region. MOH is listed in the Athens Exchange and is a constituent of the ATHEX COMPOSITE INDEX, FTSE/ATHEX LARGE CAP INDEX as well as various sectoral indices. Furthermore, MOH is a constituent in the MSCI GREECE index and the FTSE4Good Index Series. https://www.moh.gr/

About Eos Energy Storage

At Eos, we are on a mission to accelerate clean energy by deploying stationary storage solutions that can help deliver the reliable and cost-competitive power that the market expects in a safe and environmentally sustainable way. Armed with a patent for a membrane-free zinc battery technology, Eos has been pursuing this opportunity since 2008 when it was founded. Eos Energy Storage has 10+ years of experience in battery storage testing, development, deployment, and operation. The Eos Aurora® system integrates the Company's aqueous, zinc battery technology (Znyth®) to provide a safe, scalable, and sustainable alternative to Lithium Ion. https://eosenergystorage.com/.

About Ingeteam

Ingeteam is an international technological Group specialized in electric power conversion. Its state of the art developments in power and control electronics (inverters, frequency converters, controllers and protections), rotative electric machines (Indar motors, generators and submersible motor & pumps sets), systems (electromechanical engineering and automation projects), and services (operation & maintenance services), enables it to provide the best and comprehensive solutions in different sectors, namely: wind, solar PV, hydro and fossil fuel power generation; metal and mineral processing; mining; marine; rail traction; waters; e-vehicle charging, power grid automation and Energy Storage, always achieving sustainable and efficient energy generation, transmission, distribution and consumption through their in-house technology. The company operates throughout the world, and is permanently based in 22 countries, with a headcount of 3,900. R&D is the backbone of its business activity, in which over 7% of its turnover is annually invested in the Energy division within their Energy storage business line, INGETEAM develops advanced energy storage solutions, integrating their power and control electronics and control and monitoring platforms, aiming to meet the energy manageability needs with regard to generation, distribution and consumption. https://www.ingeteam.com/

