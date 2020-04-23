Eolus Vind AB interim report December 1 2019 – February 29 2020

Hässleholm, Sweden, April 23, 2020

3 Months December 2019 – February 2020

Net sales 259.4 (370.2) MSEK.

EBIT 53.0 (25.9) MSEK. Profit before tax 57.7(31.2) MSEK. Net profit 75.7 (38.7) MSEK.

Earnings per share, before and after dilution equals 3.04 (1.55) SEK.

During the three month period 0 (3) wind turbines were taken into operations with a total installed capacity of 0 (10.8) MW.

During the three month period the equivalent of 1 (3) wind turbines with an installed capacity of 0.8 (10.8) MW was handed over to customers.

At the end of the period Eolus had 687 (421) MW under asset management.

In December 2019, Aquila Capital acquired all shares in Øyfjellet Wind AS, that holds the rights to establish wind farm Øyfjellet with a capacity of 400 MW. Eolus will handle the construction management of the wind farm on behalf of the customer.

Significant events after the balance sheet date

In March 2020 the project company Øyfjellet Wind AS, which Eolus has a construction management agreement with, signed a turbine supply agreement with Nordex regarding 72 wind turbines of the model N149 with a total installed capacity of 400 MW. A 20-year Premium Service contract with options for extension has also been signed.

Financial summary Interim Interim 6 month 6 month Full year Dec 2019 Dec 2018 Sep 2019 Sep 2018 Sep 2018 -Feb 2020 -Feb 2019 -Feb 2020 -Feb 2019 -Aug 2019 Net sales, MSEK 259,4 370,2 553,7 477,9 2 031,9 EBIT, MSEK 53,0 25,9 105,3 35,5 118,3 Profit before tax, MSEK 57,7 31,2 95,2 33,3 116,0 Changes in market valuation of financial derivatives, MSEK -6,1 -24,8 20,0 -21,2 -24,9 Net profit, MSEK 75,7 38,7 117,8 39,7 132,8 Earnings per share before and after dilution, SEK 3,04 1,55 4,73 1,59 5,33 Equity per share, SEK 38,78 31,96 38,78 31,96 35,65 Cashflow from operating activities, MSEK -148,4 277,5 -400,0 -25,7 566,6 Total assets, MSEK 1 868,6 1 708,5 1 868,6 1 708,5 2 057,8 Net debt - /net cash +, MSEK 355,1 209,6 355,1 209,6 800,1 Signed customer contracts, MSEK 5 116,6 3 116,8 5 116,6 3 116,8 1 348,9 No of turbines taken into operation, amount 0,0 3,0 43,0 3,0 31,0 No of turbines handed over to customers, amount 1,0 3,0 44,0 4,0 34,0 Turbines taken into operation, MW 0,0 10,8 163,4 10,8 115,2 Turbines handed over to customers, MW 0,8 10,8 164,2 12,8 120,0 Managed turbines, MW 687 421 687 421 524 Equity/assets ratio, % 51,6 46,7 51,6 46,7 43,2 Return on equity after tax, % 23,9 26,1 23,9 26,1 15,6

For further information contact:

Per Witalisson, CEO, +46 70 265 16 15

Catharina Persson, CFO, +46 70 932 97 77

Johan Hammarqvist, head of communications, +46 720 50 59 11

The information in this press release is disclosed pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was released for public disclosure through the agency of head of communication Johan Hammarqvist on April 23, 2020, at 8.30 AM CET.

About Eolus:

Eolus Vind AB is one of the leading wind power developers in the Nordics. Eolus is active in the whole value chain from development of green field projects to construction and operation of wind farms. Eolus offers attractive and competitive investments in the Nordic and Baltic countries as well as the United States to both local and international investors. Founded in 1990, Eolus has constructed 615 wind turbines with a capacity over 1 200 MW. Eolus has signed contracts for about 1 250 MW of asset management services of which some 690 MW is in operation.



Eolus Vind AB has about 21 000 shareholders. Eolus shares are listed at Nasdaq Stockholm.

For more information about Eolus, please visit www.eolusvind.com



Attachment