Eolus appoints Chief Commercial Officer

Eolus has appointed Christer Baden Hansen as Chief Commercial Officer and member of the Group Management. He will take office on 1 February 2023.



Christer Baden Hansen has extensive experience from the wind industry through his long career within Vestas where he has held several positions within sales. Most recently he was Vice President, Head of Global Sales of Vestas Group.

"Eolus has set an ambitious business plan and we are on a growth journey where we are scaling up our business and our operations. I am delighted to welcome Christer Baden Hansen to this new position. He will be an excellent resource in developing our commercial operations, market strategies and strengthening our transaction team”, says Per Witalisson, CEO of Eolus.

"I am really excited and honored to become part of Eolus. The company’s journey and sustained results over the years have been very impressive. At the same time, Eolus plays a key role in the energy transition, and with a skilled organization and the ambitious business plan set out for the years to come, the company is poised for success”, says Christer Baden Hansen.

About Eolus

Eolus is one of the leading developers of renewable energy in the Nordics and we are active in the whole value chain from development of green field projects to construction and operation of renewable projects. We offer attractive and competitive investments in the Nordic and Baltic countries, Poland and the United States. Founded in 1990, Eolus has constructed 666 wind turbines with a capacity of 1 414 MW. Eolus has signed contracts for 1,550 MW of asset management services of which 882 MW are in operation.

Eolus’ Class B share is traded on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap. For further information, please visit www.eolusvind.com.

