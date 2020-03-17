EOI Gains Boost for Automotive Light with ISO 26262 Certification from TUV Rheinland

TAIPEI, March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Excellence Optoelectronics Inc. (EOI) had previously obtained a number of quality management certifications, such as TS 16949, ISO 14001, QS 9000, OHSAS 18001, and IATF 16949, as part of its goal of zero-defects in automotive design. The company recently took this quest to another level by obtaining the ISO 26262 Road Vehicles - Functional Safety - ASIL B certification from TUV Rheinland. The certification will upgrade its product technology and quality to an even higher standard of automotive safety to meet the requirements of international auto makers.

EOI has more than 20 years of experience in the development of automotive LED components and modules. It is now one of the key suppliers for OEM automotive lights, with most of its products being sold to leading auto makers and Tier 1 automotive lighting manufacturers. EOI President Fanny Huang says: "EOI's ISO 26262 certification will improve the functional quality and safety of our products so that they satisfy or exceed the more rigorous automotive safety integrity requirements of leading international auto makers and automotive lighting manufacturers."

The ISO 26262 Functional Safety for Road Vehicles Standard covers not only quality management during the production process, but also traceability of the product during the preliminary design phase. While many people confuse ISO 26262 with IATF 16949, ISO 26262 is actually a broader safety concept based on IATF 16949 that encompasses failure-effect analysis of products. There are no shortcuts in the preparations for certification, as it is tailored to each enterprise. All departments must work closely together throughout development, design, process design, documentation, validation, and assessment. Every stage is a tremendous challenge for any enterprise.

The emergence of concepts such as the Internet-of-Vehicles (IoV), autonomous vehicles, and smart road transportation systems means that an increasing number of automotive electronic parts and components now have sensor or smart capabilities. The increasing complexity of product functionality means that the potential dangers posed by a failure in product safety must be taken into account. Taiwanese manufacturers are used to following the design requirements of overseas buyers, so tend to have less independent planning experience. For businesses, the most challenging aspect of ISO 26262 is therefore the development of an independent R&D mindset. They must be able to break down each type of risk layer by layer, and adopt the necessary safety designs for standards compliance. Benefits include the establishment of a quality threshold for external competitors, as well as internal preparation for industry upgrades.

TUV Rheinland's functional safety and cybersecurity services cover a wide range of industries, including automotive electronics, instrumentation and control systems for nuclear reactors, valves, industrial machinery, escalators, smart grids, assessment of home appliance software, and assessment of medical software. The functional safety experts of TUV Rheinland have won the recognition and trust of industry through their years of experience in safety system R&D and exact understanding of standards. Manufacturers looking to enter the functional safety field should conduct a self-assessment before progressively introducing personnel certification, process certification, and product certification into the product life cycle. Assurance of safety functionality means greater customer trust due to increased reliability and enhanced mitigation of safety hazards.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200317/2753662-1

SOURCE TUV Rheinland Taiwan Ltd.