EOG Resources Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - EOG Resources (EOG) released a profit for third quarter that Decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $1.471 billion, or $2.70 per share. This compares with $1.673 billion, or $2.95 per share, last year.

Excluding items, EOG Resources reported adjusted earnings of $1.472 billion or $2.71 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.45 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 2.0% to $5.847 billion from $5.965 billion last year.

EOG Resources earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.471 Bln. vs. $1.673 Bln. last year. -EPS: $2.70 vs. $2.95 last year. -Revenue: $5.847 Bln vs. $5.965 Bln last year.