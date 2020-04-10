+++ Verpassen Sie keine attraktiven Barrier Reverse Convertibles mehr! Melden Sie sich heute noch zu unserem neuen Newsletter an. +++ -w-
10.04.2020 15:38:00

Enzychem Lifesciences Announces Filing of U.S. Provisional Patent for EC-18 for the Treatment of COVID-19

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Enzychem Lifesciences (KOSDAQ: 183490) today announced that it has filed a provisional patent application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) covering treating COVID-19 infections and symptoms using EC-18, the Company's lead compound.

(PRNewsfoto/Enzychem Lifesciences)

"We are excited to advance EC-18 as a potent drug candidate against COVID-19, the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 novel coronavirus, to improve patient health," said Ki Young Sohn, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Enzychem Lifesciences. "We believe EC-18 can resolve inflammation by allowing complete viral clearance while minimizing tissue damage. EC-18 may quickly neutralize SARS-CoV-2, by preventing cytokine storm or acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), based on its mechanism of action."

EC-18 can significantly reduce the development of cytokine storm and prevents the progression of ARDS. Consistent with our current new drug development pipeline, Enzychem is currently seeking appropriate partners to develop and commercialize EC-18 worldwide as a potential treatment for COVID-19.

Enzychem's lead investigational candidate EC-18, is in development for a variety of indications including Chemoradiation Induced Oral Mucositis (CRIOM), Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia (CIN) and Acute Radiation Syndrome (ARS). Enzychem Lifesciences was awarded U.S. FDA Fast Track Designation for EC-18 in CRIOM and FDA Orphan Drug Designation in ARS. CRIOM and CIN are in Phase II clinical trials and a pivotal study evaluating EC-18 in ARS is expected to begin under FDA's animal rule guidance.

About Enzychem Lifesciences Corporation

Enzychem Lifesciences, Corp. (KOSDAQ:183490) is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Seoul, Korea, which is dedicated to developing new drugs and APIs (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients). Since its foundation in 1999, Enzychem Lifesciences has been striving to develop new and innovative treatments for patients with unmet medical needs. The company's lead compound EC-18 is a pattern recognition receptor endocytic trafficking accelerator (PETA) that has the potential to be used for a variety of indications. For more information on Enzychem Lifesciences, visit http://www.enzychem.com/

Media Contact: Ted Kim (Manager of Business Development)
Email: ted.kim@enzychem.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enzychem-lifesciences-announces-filing-of-us-provisional-patent-for-ec-18-for-the-treatment-of-covid-19-301038784.html

SOURCE Enzychem Lifesciences

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CS Group 8.62
5.61 %
UBS Group 9.68
4.42 %
Swiss Re 78.12
3.33 %
Sika 167.60
2.98 %
LafargeHolcim 37.65
2.90 %
Swisscom 517.00
-0.50 %
Lonza Grp 399.30
-0.60 %
Roche Hldg G 308.70
-1.20 %
Geberit 406.90
-1.21 %
Nestle 102.22
-1.90 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

09.04.20
From Shopping to Dividends to Travel, Changes Likely
09.04.20
Vontobel: derimail - Callable BRCs auf Gaming Unternehmen
09.04.20
Weekly Hits: Disruptive Technologie – Der Fortschritt geht weiter / Adobe, Salesforce, Logitech – Die Home-Office-Ausstatter / Rohstoffmonitor – März 2020
09.04.20
Wie viel Risiko gehen die Anleger vor dem Osterwochenende?
06.04.20
Handelswoche beginnt mit deutlichen Pluszeichen | BX Swiss TV
06.04.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

09.04.20
Schroders: Coronavirus and the economy: a Q&A with Keith Wade
08.04.20
Schroders: Coronavirus: the views from our private assets experts
07.04.20
Schroders: A new social contract - sustainable investing during the Covid-19 crisis
mehr
Handelswoche beginnt mit deutlichen Pluszeichen | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Aufforderung der Finma: UBS zahlt Dividende in zwei Tranchen - UBS-Aktie gefragt
SMI und DAX gehen fester ins Osterwochenende
Relief Therapeutics-Aktie legt zweistellig zu: Kandidat wird in klinischer Studie zur Corona-Behandlung getestet
CS-Aktie klar im Plus: Credit Suisse halbiert Dividendenvorschlag
Nach STAF: Das sind für Firmen und Privathaushalte die günstigsten und teuersten Kantone
Leonteq-Aktie knickt nach Gewinnwarnung über 15% ein - Halbjahrergebnis auf Break-even-Niveau erwartet
Bitcoin wird als Zahlungsmittel immer mehr genutzt
Tradeplus 24 nach Australien expandiert - Schweizer Startup im Aufwind
Kühne+Nagel verzichtet auf Dividende für 2019 - Aktie unter Druck
KW 15: So performten die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX gehen fester ins Osterwochenende
Der heimische Aktienmarkt und der DAX konnten sich mit Aufschlägen ins verlängerte Wochenende verabschieden.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB