01.08.2020 20:00:00

Envoy and Athena Security Deliver the Workplace of the Future

SAUSALITO, Calif., Aug. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Athena Security today announced its partnership with workplace solutions company Envoy, to equip offices with the most accurate, contact-free temperature screening on the market. Envoy, the leading workplace platform provider, which includes services from easy meeting room booking to delivery notifications, is including an integration with Athena's technology in its Envoy Protect product to bring employees back to work safely. Athena Security's temperature screening system measures multiple points on the subjects' face near the eye, called the inner canthus, to determine temperatures accurate within .2 degrees Celsius. Pre-configured to 99.5 F, an automatic alarm notification is sent as individuals walk single file past the camera capable of pre-screening up to 2,000 people per hour. The system collects no personal info, is contact-free and those who register high temperatures are then screened by an FDA approved medical thermometer.

Thermal screenings have been included in the CDC's list of recommendations for office safety during the pandemic.

"Envoy is pleased to work with Athena Security to build the workplace of the future as we increase the touch free and health conscious aspects for the modern office," said Envoy CEO Larry Gadea. "As the global workforce returns to work, they will be met with a new found sense of security knowing that the smartest tools have been seamlessly woven throughout the work environment."

"In light of the pandemic, it's wonderful to partner with a workplace leader like Envoy to bring accurate, touch free temperature screenings to enhance office safety," said Athena Security CEO Lisa Falzone. "Since day one of the pandemic, people have been caught between the need to stay healthy and the need to provide for their families and it's a great day when you can help them do both at the same time."

"As part of our ongoing pursuit of operational execution, we found our way to Athena Security and Envoy," said BJ Services Vice President of Human Resources & Administration Malcolm O'Neal. "Both are best in breed in their respective spaces, and their partnership is a game changer in both employee experience and risk mitigation. We are excited to be one of the first companies to experience the data-driven, decision making support this combination will offer."

About Athena Security
Headquartered in Austin, TX and founded by former Revel Systems founders Lisa Falzone and Chris Ciabarra, Athena Security is a cutting edge elevated temperature detection and gun detection security camera startup. Athena Security is extremely accurate - within .2 degrees Celsius accurate for temperature detection and 99% accurate using computer vision and object detection to spot guns and mitigate crime. Athena offers an enterprise turn-key Elevated Temperature Detection System for fast, frictionless, contactless screening of pedestrian traffic checking the temperature of up to 2000 people per hour. Athena Security provides an initial temperature screening that can be confirmed by a second medical thermometer. For more information go to Athena Security's website at https://athena-security.com/temperature-detection

 

SOURCE Athena Security

