EnvisionSQ releases NanoCleanSQ disinfectant coating to curb the spread of COVID-19

TORONTO, May 3, 2020 /CNW/ - EnvisionSQ is announcing the release of NanoCleanSQ disinfectant coating to curb the spread of COVID-19. NanoCleanSQ transforms the company's existing pollution removal technology, SmogStop, into a revolutionary self-sterilizing, long- lasting clear coating that kills viruses and bacteria, including COVID-19, on contact for weeks to years.

Pathogens such as COVID-19 can survive outside the human body for days and surface contamination contributes to their spread. While standard sanitizing solutions are able to kill germs quickly and effectively, they are not long lasting and require constant re-applications to keep surfaces safe. EnvisionSQ and its academic partner University of Guelph are pleased to announce that NanoCleanSQ kills viruses, bacteria and fungi with more than 99.9999 percent efficiency on contact, including COVID-19 and is long lasting. In addition to its active ingredient, whenever the nano-coating is exposed to light, a special photocatalytic ingredient provides an extra boost of germ-killing action.

"We always knew that our SmogStop pollution removal technology had the ability to kill bacteria and viruses, but it was not optimized for this purpose. We specifically reformulated SmogStop to help society combat the COVID-19 pandemic," said Scott Shayko, CEO of EnvisionSQ. "We couldn't have done this without the swift help from NGen. Being entrepreneurs, the NGen support allowed us to pivot our research and scale-up production of NanoCleanSQ."

Application of NanoCleanSQ on high-touch surfaces reduces the spread of COVID-19 in essential facilities such as hospitals, public transit, daycares and other public spaces. Reducing surface contamination will have a direct impact on helping protect front-line health workers, elderly in long-term care homes, public transit workers and everyday people to expedite the return to normalcy.

EnvisionSQ is committed to tackling some of the world's greatest health issues. Its proprietary nano-coatings have many applications, the company's SmogStop product breaks down air pollutants indoors, and outside in highly-polluted areas like highways. EnvisionSQ's coatings powered by light and are non-toxic and environmentally friendly.

About EnvisionSQ

EnvisionSQ is a research and development company that tackles some of the world's greatest health issues. The company's innovative technologies create cleaner, safer environments for families and communities around the world. EnvisionSQ embraces all manner of sustainability in its operations and is also committed to equality and diversity in the workplace, creating conditions where every employee can thrive.

SOURCE EnvisionSQ