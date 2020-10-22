SMI 10’021 -1.2%  SPI 12’495 -1.5%  Dow 28’211 -0.4%  DAX 12’558 -1.4%  Euro 1.0737 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’181 -1.5%  Gold 1’914 -0.6%  Dollar 0.9061 0.1%  Öl 41.6 -0.4% 

22.10.2020 08:13:00

Envirotainer Adds 57% more RAP e2 capacity in the US

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Envirotainer, the global market leader and by far largest provider of temperature-controlled air freight solutions for pharmaceuticals, today announced that they are increasing their RAP e2 network capacity in the US by 57%. The four (4) new RAP e2 stations in New York, Miami, Philadelphia and Seattle will increase the capacity to securely ship both COVID-19 vaccines as well as all other medicines that require high-quality temperature-controlled packaging solutions.

"Adding New York (JFK), Miami (MIA), Philadelphia (PHL) and Seattle (SEA) to the stations that handle our RAP e2 units brings the best active temperature-controlled solution in the market closer to the manufacturing hubs of our pharmaceutical customers," explains Eddy Cojulun, Chief Sales Officer at Envirotainer. He continues, "In light of upcoming COVID-19 vaccine shipments and the expected demand surge that it will bring, having the right solution readily available will significantly reduce the time-to-market for these life-saving vaccines once they are ready for global distribution."

Envirotainer has invested in building the by far largest fleet of active ULD containers and the global network of stations to support customer demand. This puts Envirotainer in a prime position to handle upcoming COVID-19 vaccine distributions, as well as taking care of other forthcoming temperature-sensitive shipments, independently if they require a 2-8oC or -20oC controlled environment. This is part of Envirotainer's strategy to expand capabilities across the globe to meet the upcoming demand for secure temperature-controlled solutions in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The US has always been strategic market for Envirotainer, and we will do everything in our capabilities to support our customers here" says Brian Cooper, Head of Sales Americas. He continues, "Just looking here in the US, we have more RAP-size capacity than most competitors do in the entire world. That's saying something about how serious we are about helping our customers here in the US and across the world."

Recognizing the need for secure temperature-controlled solutions, Envirotainer has been expanding its commercial offerings in the US over the past decade investing in both service delivery and operational capabilities, with a focus on an agile network model and enhancing a world-class customer experience. The addition of JFK, MIA, PHL and SEA will bring the total number of RAP e2 stations for the mainland US to eleven (11) and one (1) in Puerto Rico. The other RAP e2 stations serving our customers are located in northern New Jersey, Atlanta, Chicago, Indianapolis, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, San Francisco and San Juan.

Envirotainer provides a total of 41 RAP e2 stations across the world, servicing our customers' needs for safe and reliable cold-chain solutions. The four (4) new US stations will be commercially ready to receive bookings starting Monday, October 26th, 2020.

Contact information:

Eddy Cojulun
Chief Sales Officer, Envirotainer
+46 8 586 292 12
eddy.cojulun@envirotainer.com

Brian Cooper
Head of Sales Americas, Envirotainer
+1 480 258 9944
brian.cooper@envirotainer.com

CONTACT:

Mattias Isaksson
Head of Marketing & Communications
Envirotainer AB
mattias.isaksson@envirotainer.com

