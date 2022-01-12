SMI 12’670 -0.3%  SPI 16’096 -0.1%  Dow 36’290 0.1%  DAX 16’010 0.4%  Euro 1.0462 -0.4%  EStoxx50 4’316 0.8%  Gold 1’826 0.2%  Bitcoin 40’105 1.7%  Dollar 0.9141 -1.0%  Öl 84.8 1.2% 
Jetzt Gratisaktie sichern
13.01.2022 00:28:00

Environmental Law Attorneys Secure Settlement to Prevent Exposure to Chemicals Alleged to Cause Cancer or Reproductive Harm

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The environmental law attorneys at Manning Law, APC proudly announce a settlement on behalf of Calsafe Research Center, Inc., a California non-profit corporation dedicated to keeping Californians safe from exposure to products that are alleged to contain chemicals known to cause cancer or reproductive harm in violation of Proposition 65.

Proposition 65, "The Safe Drinking Water and Toxic Enforcement Act of 1986" is a "right to know" law intended to protect Californians.  Through its required warnings, Proposition 65 alerts consumers in the State of California to the risk of potential exposures to substances causing cancer or reproductive harm and provides them with the ability to make an informed decision regarding whether to purchase or use such products.  Calsafe Research Center, Inc. acts in the public interest as a private enforcer of Proposition 65 through civil law enforcement actions initiated by its counsel, Manning Law, APC.

Material details of settlement:

Chemical:                 

Lead and Lead compounds;


Acrylamide

Product Category:   

Food; 

Used By:                    

Children/Adults

Settlement Year:       

2022

Private Enforcer:     

Calsafe Research Center, Inc.;


https://www.calsaferesearchcenter.com/

Defendant:                

Cereales Y Pastas, S.A. de C.V.

Type:                         

Out-of-Court Settlement which can be viewed at


https://oag.ca.gov/prop65/60-Day-Notice-2020-03030

Relief:                        

Reformulation to reduce Lead and Acrylamide in product or clear


and reasonable warnings if the reformulation standard is not met.

"Since California residents overwhelmingly voted to enact Proposition 65 in 1986 the act has generated substantial reductions in the content of toxic chemicals in consumer touching products.  Where products inherently include a Proposition 65 listed chemical that cannot be removed, warning labels have empowered Californians to make an informed decision about being exposed to the product," said Manning Law, APC co-founder Michael J. Manning.

Manning continued, "we are very proud of these results".  Contact Manning Law, APC at P65@ManningLawOffice.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/environmental-law-attorneys-secure-settlement-to-prevent-exposure-to-chemicals-alleged-to-cause-cancer-or-reproductive-harm-301459990.html

SOURCE Manning Law APC

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Startet 2022 mit einer Korrektur? | BX Swiss TV

Nach einem freundlichen Start sind die Kurse zuletzt wieder etwas unter Druck geraten. Welche Themen am Markt aktuell diskutiert werden und welche Unternehmen in den kommenden Tagen im Fokus stehen werden erfahren Sie von Georg Zimmermann im Marktupdate bei BX Swiss TV.

Marktupdate 11. Januar 2022: Startet 2022 mit einer Korrektur? | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

12.01.22 Delivery Hero plant mit schwarzen Zahlen
12.01.22 Marktüberblick: Delivery Hero gesucht
12.01.22 SMI-Anleger greifen wieder zu
12.01.22 Daily Markets: Nasdaq 100 – Bären ins Hintertreffen geraten / ABB – Stoppt der Abverkauf an diesem Support?
11.01.22 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.40% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Uber Technologies Inc
11.01.22 Marktupdate 11. Januar 2022: Startet 2022 mit einer Korrektur? | BX Swiss TV
11.01.22 Vontobel: derimail - Es geht auch einzeln - BRCs mit nur einem Basiswert
07.01.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 19.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Biontech, Moderna
29.11.21 Lyxor: US Spotlight: Digital Transformation and Disruption
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Relief-Aktie schliesst deutlich stärker: Rechtsstreit zwischen Relief und US-Partner NeuroRx geht in neue Runde
US-Börsen letztendlich in Grün -- SMI schliesst kaum verändert -- DAX schlussendlich fester -- Börsen in Fernost gehen freundlich aus dem Handel
Biogen-Aktie stark unter Druck: US-Krankenversicherung begrenzt Einsatz von Alzheimer-Medikament
VAT schliesst 2021 mit Rekordwerten ab - VAT-Aktie geht deutlich stärker aus dem Handel
Oatly-Aktie stürzt ab: Was beim Haferdrink-Hersteller schief läuft
Philips-Aktie bricht zweistellig ein: Lieferprobleme und Rückstellungen verhageln Philips auch das Schlussquartal
Roche bringt Blutzuckermanagementlösung "Cobas Pulse System" auf den Markt - Roche-Aktie leichter
Tesla bricht Verkaufsrekorde in China - Tesla-Aktie schliesst freundlich
IWF fordert globale Krypto-Regulierung: Warnung vor Gefahren bei Bitcoin & Co.
Wieso der Euro über 1,14 US-Dollar steigt - zum Franken etwas schwächer

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit