11.07.2021 21:03:00

Entrepreneur Matthew Mancinelli puts 4KUniverse TV Network Up for Sale, Seeks $75 Million for 51% Equity

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., July 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 4KUniverse, America's 1st4K HDR TV Network and streaming service, today announces it's for sale.

4KUNIVERSE logo (PRNewsfoto/4KUNIVERSE)

4KUniverse, the first-to-market Hollywood mover and shaker in American 4K HDR TV broadcasting, is up for sale at a price of $75 million for 51% majority ownership.

4KUniverse will hire investment banks to find a buyer as 4K TVs have hit critical mass (50% of TV households own a 4K TV) in 2020. 4K is a big hitter. It's been central to larger screen adoption, accounting for nearly two-thirds of units (233 million total TVs shipped in 2020) and growing to 76 per cent by 2024, according to Futuresource Consulting. The global TV market Trade value has also fared relatively well, forecast to decline by just 1 per cent to $83.7 billion.

The global installed base of Smart TVs is breaking the billion-unit barrier for the first time, according to Juan Villegas Leyba, Research Analyst at Futuresource Consulting.

Audiences know home-entertainment since the pandemic has good value. With larger-sized 4K TVs now in homes, families want to watch 4K channels and 4K streaming services like 4KUniverse.

The company's portfolio includes:

-  24-Hour 4K Cable TV Channel
- Direct-to-Consumer 4K streaming service
- Global satellite coverage
- Global IP delivery capability
- 4KUNIVERSE Name Trademark
- 4K resolution entertainment brand
- 4K and 4K HDR content pipeline, into and out of, every territory in the world
- Matthew Mancinelli, Founder & CEO, 14-years of global content distribution experience and Television Academy member
- Merch Store
- Movie, TV & Documentary Library
- Workflow streamlined
- Smart TV SVOD apps & website
- Future theme park blueprints
- 4KUniverse Multiverse movie world with screenplays in development

Investor Relations: IR@4kuniversenow.com

About 4KUniverse

Founded in 2016 by Matthew Mancinelli, 4KUniverse is America's 1st 4K HDR TV Network. The network consists of a 24-hour general entertainment 4K Cable TV channel and a direct-to-consumer Ultra HD streaming service priced at $10/month. Our one-of-a-kind TV Network features eye-popping visuals 4X the number of pixels as HD, vibrant colors thanks to WCG (wide color gamut), HDR (High Dynamic Range), and provides the perfect companion to the tens of millions of 4K TV's currently in American households. 4KUniverse is a much-welcomed addition to the traditional Cable TV package and 'streaming wars.' It even has its own sort of world, called the 4KUniverse Multiverse. This world is filled with hundreds of movie characters, storylines, Heroes, Villains, love interests, and wars. For more information, please visit: www.4KUniverse.com

For Media Inquiries and Interview Requests for 4KUniverse, email: press@4kuniversenow.com
Investor Relations: IR@4kuniversenow.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/entrepreneur-matthew-mancinelli-puts-4kuniverse-tv-network-up-for-sale-seeks-75-million-for-51-equity-301331154.html

SOURCE 4KUniverse, Inc.

﻿

UMushroom – ist ein Anlageberater bald überflüssig? | BX Swiss TV

Pilze – eine Lebensform, die zu einen der ersten Organismen auf der Welt zählt– wie Pilze die beiden Gründerinnen Tonia Zimmermann und Luba Schönig von UMushroom inspiriert haben, eine neue Informationsplattform zu gründen, erklärt Tonia Zimmermann. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, berichtet sie was genau hinter UMushroom steht. Ob die Plattform Anlageberater bald überflüssig macht und was genau die Nutzer zu erwarten haben, aber auch welche Möglichkeiten die Nutzer selbst haben erzählt Tonia Zimmermann.

Tonia Zimmermann: UMushroom – ist ein Anlageberater bald überflüssig? | BX Swiss TV

