EnterWorks Announces Expansion of Implementation Services Partnership With DataCatalyst

STERLING, Va., Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EnterWorks, a leading provider of Master Data Management(MDM) and Product Information Management (PIM) solutions, called EnterWorks Enable, today announced the expansion of its implementation services partnership with DataCatalyst, a global data solutions firm with a unique combination of deep content knowledge, data acumen, and data toolsets to solve problems and deliver solutions in support of Data Strategy, MDM and Analytics. The EnterWorks partner program is a key contributor to the company's market leading growth across a variety of industry verticals, all of which look to differentiate through data for industry-specific product stories and tailored customer offers.

EnterWorks Enable is a Multi-Domain Experience Management (MxM) platform, comprised of MDM, PIM, and Digital Asset Management (DAM) as well as portals for suppliers, sales, and services. The platform is designed to provide trusted data and insights for industry P&L owners (e.g. product/category managers, heads of ecommerce, merchants, etc.) as they craft compelling experiences with the support of their functional leads (marketing and merchandising, operations, selling outlets, and supply chain) within verticals including Financial Services, Health Care, Manufacturing/Distribution, and Retail.

EnterWorks' partnership with DataCatalyst reflects the global market drive to better utilize data in every vertical category, with both companies sharing a commitment to a B2B2C approach of serving the value chain: from manufacturers to distributors to and retailers as well as specific industries such as financial services, media, pharma and health care. According to EnterWorks, common data themes cross industry boundaries and all similarly seek the benefits that come from cross-selling products and services, managing credit risk holistically, ensuring regulatory compliance, converging digital commerce with physical retail channels, and streamlining customer experiences. At the core of all these problems is the challenge of managing data for the highest value, the company added.

"Our partnership with DataCatalyst has added capabilities that are in high demand from our customers – expertise across multiple data domains, understanding of cross-channel initiatives, and global delivery," said Rick Chavie, GM of EnterWorks. "As we ramp up our global expansion in serving markets and building out our offshore R&D, we are able to provide our market-leading Multi-Domain Experience Management (MxM) platform with professional delivery from partners such as DataCatalyst."

Every client's data problems are unique to them, according to DataCatalyst, and on a daily basis, their team of data strategists and data technologists leverage their accumulated best practices, software accelerators, and capabilities that have come from solving some of the world's hardest MDM problems.

"Our clients are transforming their digital lifecycles in order to monetize their data, cleaning data through Master Data Management, combining Customer and Product domain data to create business-assisting analytics, and proactively governing that data have become key to their journeys," said Scott Rompala, Partner and CEO of DataCatalyst. "We are excited to partner with EnterWorks as the leader in 3rd generation Master Data Management, as acknowledged by industry analysts, in the form of the MxM platform that takes data management from a back-office capability to a front-office revenue driver."



EnterWorks' platform is unique as it focuses on clients' problems on a configurable platform that can adapt to different needs. According to users, clients appreciate this collaboration that allows them to rapidly catalyze mastered Product domain into the Customer, Supplier, and Vendor domains by adding DataCatalyst's Accelerate(TM) methodology leveraging software accelerators, third party hierarchy, and address validation services.

About DataCatalyst

Focusing on Data Management, Monetization and Governance, DataCatalyst guides clients by converting information into actionable plans to support growth - from strategy through implementation. We average 15 years of experience and leverage capabilities gained from building the world's leading MDM systems. We specialize in EnterWorks MDM/PIM utilizing proprietary software accelerators to reduce implementation risk and maximize business outcomes. Learn more at https://www.datacatalyst.com.

About EnterWorks®, a Winshuttle Company

The EnterWorks Multi-Domain Experience Management (MxM) platform is focused enabling top and bottom line P&L outcomes, compelling customer experiences and is comprised of the core components of Master Data Management (MDM), Product Information Management (PIM), and Digital Asset Management. EnterWorks works across a wide variety of verticals in hardlines, softlines, food and CPG and incorporates a B2B2C network approach in serving consumer and industrial brands, wholesale distributors and servicers, and retail and dealer sellers. Additional solutions offered include: Portals for Suppliers, Sales, and Service; Golden Record Management; Data Stewardship; MDM Workflow & Business Process Enablement; Data Governance; Data Syndication, Digital Asset Management, Print Automation; and a variety of 3rd party integrations.

EnterWorks is highly ranked by various research analysts and used by industry leaders such as: Ariens, Big Rock Sports, CPO Commerce, Creative Converting, Darigold, Fender Musical Instruments, Guthy-Renker, Hearth & Home Technologies, HON Furniture, HP Hood, Interline Brands, Johnstone Supply, Mary Kay, Mercer, Orgill, Publishers Clearing House, Restoration Hardware, Strategic Market Alliance, US Foods, and W.B. Mason. Learn more at http://www.enterworks.com.

SOURCE EnterWorks