Enterprise Strategy Group Highlights Impact, Value of Actifio GO for SAP HANA on Google Cloud Platform

WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A new Solution Showcase by Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG) describes the rising importance of instant data re-use for mission-critical applications such as SAP HANA and the impact and value provided by Actifio, the pioneer of multi-cloud copy data management software, and its Actifio GO for GCP (Google Cloud Platform) SaaS offering.

A recent ESG survey polled 320 customers and found that 51% of these enterprises can only tolerate 15 minutes or less of data unavailability for their mission-critical applications (like SAP), which has major implications on best practices in data protection and backup. Another ESG finding is that more and more enterprises are looking to re-use backup data, not just archive it. DevOps, data warehousing and analytics continue to be top use cases for leveraging backup data.

For workloads running on SAP HANA, the high-performance platform that powers thousands of worldwide businesses, ESG reports that many enterprises are looking to use Google Cloud Platform (GCP). "Actifio GO for GCP is a SaaS offering in the GCP marketplace that leverages Actifio's world-class technology to make data management on GCP simple and foster data re-use," according to the ESG report.

"In many ways, what Actifio is doing with SAP HANA and GCP is the perfect example of a modern and integrated solution that places data asset protection and re-use at the heart of business," wrote Christophe Bertrand, ESG Senior Analyst, who authored the report entitled "SAP HANA Solutions on Google Cloud Platform with Actifio GO."

The white paper explains how Actifio can help customers not only protect their enterprise application data, on-premises or in the cloud, but also enable instant data re-use. The ESG report describes four use cases:

Backing up on-premises applications like SAP HANA to public clouds like GCP with low RTO & RPO

Protecting SAP HANA instances already running in the cloud with low RTO & RPO

Migrating on-premises deployment of SAP HANA to public clouds with minimum downtime

Automated provisioning of many multi-TB SAP HANA test environments for DevOps within minutes in the cloud

Bertrand said, "Actifio offers the full suite of capabilities an organization needs to have a comprehensive strategy for protecting and re-using its data both on-premises and in the cloud. The Actifio platform provides a full set of functionalities to effectively and efficiently protect mission-critical data assets and applications such as SAP HANA ."

About Actifio

Actifio is the pioneer of multi-cloud copy data management software. With more than 3,600 customers around the world, Actifio enables organizations to virtualize and deliver their data instantly, anywhere. An enterprise-class software platform powered by patented Virtual Data Pipeline™ technology, Actifio helps accelerate adoption of hybrid, public and multi-cloud strategies, build higher quality applications faster, and improve business resiliency and availability. For more, visit Actifio.com or follow @Actifio on Twitter.

