04.03.2021 02:08:00

Enterprise Project Optimisation PPM Consulting Market Leader BPM Vision Expands Footprint in Asia with New Office in Malaysia

MELBOURNE, Australia, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BPM Vision continues to expand its footprint in the Asia Pacific region with the announcement of its new office in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, BPM Vision has existing offices in Singapore, Philippines, Hong Kong and now Malaysia.  

BPM Vision Logo

Since its inception in 2008, BPM Vision has been responsible for the success of dozens of HP PPM/ Micro Focus PPM implementations across the Asia Pacific region in a wide range of industries across the commercial and government sectors, including Financial Services, Retail, Energy, Education and Infrastructure delivering successful outcomes to recognised global logos. 

BPM Vision brings with it, global professionals who have helped the largest corporates worldwide benefit from the well-established practice of Project Portfolio Management (PPM). 

"Execs need to adopt technology that plugs wasted investments on inefficient project delivery," emphasises Gaurav Ahuja, President and CEO of BPM Vision. "With almost 80-90% of investments channelled into transformation and change programs, organisations must find and shift savings to expedite digitisation and governance with one wholistic platform.  PPM delivers a net 10-15% surplus to bottom-line profits in addition to building up an integrated PMO as a strategic capability.  PPM facilitates business unit level, resource and demand management, with program level reporting to help efficiently deliver both agile and contemporary waterfall projects on a sustainable basis." 

Puneet Singh Sodhi, Founder and Managing Director of BPM Vision states, "In today's dynamic and disruptive environment it is prudent for organisations to strategically align all their investments to business objectives. It is critical they measure success against the value delivered by these investments. BPM Vision is proud to have delivered the above outcomes for customers with PPM being the single source of truth to effectively execute their strategy."

The COVID era of travel restrictions and varying degrees of social distancing makes it even more important to leverage Micro Focus PPM for effective project portfolio management.  An enterprise PPM solution enables executives to embrace the industry's shifting practices and adopt cloud solutions to not only effectively execute daily work, but also provide more visibility through timely, accurate and integrated reporting across the entire value chain. 

Micro Focus PPM is an effective digital technology solution, powered by one of the world's most powerful workflow management engines, that allows business logic to automate process steps helping to integrate the organization value chain.  Teams can better collaborate, and managements get powerful insight at a program and portfolio level for risk mitigation and faster decision making.  

About BPM Vision

BPM Vision is the Gold partner of Micro Focus Inc, and a leading provider of Project Portfolio Management (PPM), Technology Business Management (TBM), and Project Management Office (PMO) services in the Asia Pacific region. For more information about BPM Vision or to organise a personalised PPM demo, please visit www.bpmvision.com.au.

SOURCE BPM Vision Pty Ltd.

