27.01.2026 01:18:15

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. Q4 Profit Increases, Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Enterprise Financial Services Corp. (EFSC) released a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $53.86 million, or $1.45 per share. This compares with $47.90 million, or $1.28 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Enterprise Financial Services Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.36 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.36 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 15.9% to $193.58 million from $167.00 million last year.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $53.86 Mln. vs. $47.90 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.45 vs. $1.28 last year. -Revenue: $193.58 Mln vs. $167.00 Mln last year.