Enterprise Financial Services CorpShs Aktie 1417623 / US2937121059
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Historisch
|Analysen
|
27.01.2026 01:18:15
Enterprise Financial Services Corp. Q4 Profit Increases, Inline With Estimates
(RTTNews) - Enterprise Financial Services Corp. (EFSC) released a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $53.86 million, or $1.45 per share. This compares with $47.90 million, or $1.28 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Enterprise Financial Services Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.36 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.36 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period rose 15.9% to $193.58 million from $167.00 million last year.
Enterprise Financial Services Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $53.86 Mln. vs. $47.90 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.45 vs. $1.28 last year. -Revenue: $193.58 Mln vs. $167.00 Mln last year.
Nachrichten zu Enterprise Financial Services CorpShs
|
26.10.25
|Ausblick: Enterprise Financial Services zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
27.07.25
|Ausblick: Enterprise Financial Services legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)