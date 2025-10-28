Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
28.10.2025 02:44:14

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. Q3 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

Enterprise Financial Services CorpShs
54.98 USD -0.62%
(RTTNews) - Enterprise Financial Services Corp. (EFSC) reported a profit for third quarter that Decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $44.30 million, or $1.19 per share. This compares with $49.65 million, or $1.32 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Enterprise Financial Services Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.20 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.42 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.3% to $158.29 million from $143.47 million last year.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $44.30 Mln. vs. $49.65 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.19 vs. $1.32 last year. -Revenue: $158.29 Mln vs. $143.47 Mln last year.