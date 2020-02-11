Enterprise Collaboration Services Market, Forecast to 2027 - Investments in Platforms, Devices, and Software Ecosystem Will Spur Revenue Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Enterprise Collaboration Services Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2019 To 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global enterprise collaboration services market was valued at US$ 32.75 million in 2018 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.



Investment in platforms, devices and software ecosystem will spur revenue growth throughout the forecast period



A hyper-competitive business environment demands new ways for collaboration. The global technological and economic trends, including mobility, globalization, cloud, and big data are accelerating the demand of the enterprise collaboration service market. In addition, the combination of factors including AI, the proliferation of smartphone devices, and growing usage of networking websites are also propelling the enterprise collaboration services market growth.



Business communication processes are becoming swifter and advanced, on account of evolving technologies, including APIs integration, and cloud platforms which are some of the key drivers for the enterprise collaboration services market. Enterprises are stirring towards a user-friendly API cloud platform that includes tools, such as sandbox, sample code, and dashboards.



Key Market Movements

Globally, the enterprise collaboration services market is growing at a CAGR of more than 9.3% for the period from 2019 to 2027

North America is the largest revenue contributing region to the enterprise collaboration services market with more than 1/3rd of total market revenue. This is due to the U.S. being an early adopter of technology, rising adoption of cloud platforms, and AI.

is the largest revenue contributing region to the enterprise collaboration services market with more than 1/3rd of total market revenue. This is due to the U.S. being an early adopter of technology, rising adoption of cloud platforms, and AI. To build internal and external knowledge banks, organizations, public organizations in the U.S. including the US Department of Defense and US Joint Forces Command, among others have started to use collaborative technologies.

The cloud-based deployment model is expected to be dominant and will fuel market growth in the upcoming years. This is due to the rapid adoption of cloud-based deployment model by all the large and small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

