Enterprise Cloud Services Executive Joins CrossCountry Consulting's Board of Directors

MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CrossCountry Consulting, a leading business advisory firm, today announced that Tim Ramos, a technology visionary and global business leader, has been appointed to the Board of Directors, effective immediately. Mr. Ramos will provide governance and strategic leadership for the firm.

As an entrepreneur with an extensive background and deep knowledge of cloud technologies and services, Mr. Ramos will support CrossCountry's business strategy, as well as serve as a strategic advisor to their Workday deployment platform. As a Workday partner since 2014, CrossCountry has developed a suite of services to both lead and support Workday Financial Management, Human Capital Management, Professional Services Automation and Financial Performance Management implementations.

"We are excited to have Tim Ramos join our Board of Directors. He brings decades of leadership in key areas that are vital to our future operations and strategy," said Erik Linn, Co-Founder and Manager Partner of CrossCountry Consulting. "Tim has a unique perspective to offer and, given his background, will provide fresh insights to our business initiatives, especially relative to Workday, as we continue our rapid growth."

"I am honored to join CrossCountry's Board and excited to work with an amazing group of people who are committed to providing incredible service and value to their customers," said Tim Ramos. "The complexity of cloud solutions demand unique expertise and commitment, which the team at CrossCountry personifies."

Mr. Ramos is a seasoned, strategic leader in technology services. As the President and CEO of DayNine, a Workday enterprise services firm which was later acquired by Accenture, he helped organizations transform their employee experience and financial management systems to better navigate change and growth. Prior to co-founding DayNine, Tim was a Co-Founder, President and CEO of Ramos & Associates, Inc., an ERP systems integration company.

