02.06.2020 14:33:00

Enteris BioPharma to Participate in BIO International Digital Convention

BOONTON, N.J., June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Enteris BioPharma, Inc., a biotechnology company developing innovative drug products built around its proprietary delivery technologies and a wholly-owned subsidiary of SWK Holdings Corporation (Nasdaq: SWKH), announced that the company is participating in the BIO International Digital Convention (BIO Digital) being held virtually from June 8-12, 2020.

During the conference, Enteris will be meeting with pharmaceutical executives to explore opportunities involving Peptelligence®, the company's novel formulation technology that enables oral delivery of molecules that are typically injected, including peptides and BCS class II, III and IV small molecules. Enteris continues to advance internal and external programs that leverage Peptelligence, some of which are in late stage clinical development.

"Peptelligence is a potential game changer for drug makers offering an opportunity to reshape therapeutic categories and treatment paradigms," said Rajiv Khosla, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Enteris. "We view BIO Digital as an important forum to advance our business development initiatives and to meet with pharmaceutical executives who recognize the substantial value in enabling the oral delivery of peptide and small molecule therapeutics."

About Enteris BioPharma
Enteris BioPharma, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of SWK Holdings Corporation (Nasdaq: SWKH) offering innovative formulation solutions utilizing its proprietary drug delivery technology, Peptelligence®. The technology has been the subject of numerous feasibility studies and active development programs, some of which are in late stage clinical development. Additionally, Enteris BioPharma is advancing an internal product pipeline of oral tablet reformulations of drug products that address significant treatment opportunities for which there is no oral delivery option. Enteris BioPharma's most advanced internal product candidate, Ovarest® (oral leuprolide tablet), is an oral peptide being developed for the treatment of endometriosis. TobrateTM (oral tobramycin tablet) is also being developed by Enteris BioPharma for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infection (uUTI).  A third internal compound, octreotide, is currently in preclinical development. For more information on Enteris BioPharma and its proprietary oral delivery technology, please visit http://www.EnterisBioPharma.com.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enteris-biopharma-to-participate-in-bio-international-digital-convention-301069031.html

SOURCE Enteris BioPharma, Inc.

