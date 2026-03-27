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Entergy Aktie 166587 / US29364G1031

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27.03.2026 14:54:37

Entergy Stock Gains 4% After Subsidiary Signs Additional Deal With Meta

Entergy
86.11 CHF 5.81%
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(RTTNews) - Shares of Entergy Corporation (ETR) are moving up about 4 percent on Friday morning trading after the company's subsidiary, Entergy Louisiana, entered into an additional agreement with Meta (META) to support the hyperscale data center in Northeast Louisiana.

The company's shares are currently trading at $107.97 on the New York Stock Exchange, up 4.99 percent. The stock opened at $102.33 and has climbed as high as $107.74 so far in today's session. Over the past year, it has traded in a range of $75.57 to $107.93.

The agreement is expected to deliver approximately $2 billion in customer savings to Entergy Louisiana customers over 20 years, in addition to the $650 million previously announced.