20.06.2019 12:45:00

Entergy Recommends Shareholders Do Not Tender in Response to Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation

NEW ORLEANS, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR) has been notified of an unsolicited mini-tender offer by TRC Capital Corporation to purchase up to 1 million shares of Entergy common stock, representing approximately 0.53% of Entergy's outstanding shares as of April 30, 2019.

Entergy Corporation Logo. (PRNewsfoto/Entergy Corporation)

TRC's offer price of $97.50 is 4.45% below the closing price of Entergy's common stock on June 14, 2019, the last trading day prior to the commencement of the offer.

Entergy does not endorse TRC's unsolicited mini-tender offer and is in no way associated with TRC, its mini-tender offer or its mini-tender offer documentation.

Entergy recommends shareholders do not tender their shares in response to TRC's mini-tender offer or, if shareholders have already tendered shares, that they withdraw their shares by providing the written notice described in the TRC mini-tender offer documents prior to the expiration of the offer, currently scheduled for 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time on July 17, 2019, because it was commenced at a below-market offer price, is highly conditional and is not subject to important investor protections.

Mini-tender offers, such as TRC's offer, are not subject to many of the disclosure and procedural requirements afforded to larger tender offers, including the filing of disclosure and other tender offer documents with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and other procedures mandated by U.S. securities laws.

Entergy urges common shareholders to obtain current market quotations for their shares of common stock, to consult their broker or financial advisor, and to exercise caution with respect to TRC's offer.

The SEC has cautioned investors that some bidders making mini-tender offers at below-market prices are "hoping that they will catch investors off guard if the investors do not compare the offer price to the current market price." The SEC's advisory may be found on the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov/investor/pubs/minitend.htm. TRC has made many similar unsolicited mini-tender offers for shares of other public companies.

Entergy urges broker-dealers and other market participants to review the SEC's recommendations to broker-dealers in these circumstances, which can be found on the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov/divisions/marketreg/minitenders/sia072401.htm and Information Memo Number 01-27 issued by the NYSE on September 28, 2001, which can be found on the NYSE website at https://www.nyse.com/publicdocs/nyse/markets/nyse/rule-interpretations/2001/01-27.pdf regarding the dissemination of mini-tender offer materials.

Entergy requests that a copy of this news release be included with all distributions of materials relating to TRC's mini-tender offer related to shares of Entergy common stock.

About Entergy Corporation

Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR) is an integrated energy company engaged primarily in electric power production and retail distribution operations. Entergy owns and operates power plants with approximately 30,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity, including 9,000 megawatts of nuclear power. Entergy delivers electricity to 2.9 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy has annual revenues of $11 billion and nearly 13,700 employees.

entergy.com
facebook.com/entergy
Twitter: @Entergy

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/entergy-recommends-shareholders-do-not-tender-in-response-to-mini-tender-offer-by-trc-capital-corporation-300871783.html

SOURCE Entergy Corporation

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

10:30
Gold – Bullen-Attacke
05:58
Daily Markets: DAX – Bullen schlagen zu / Novartis – Einbruch gut überstanden
19.06.19
Vontobel: CLNs - eine attraktive Anlagemöglichkeit im Tiefzinsumfeld?
19.06.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Schlumberger
19.06.19
SMI erreicht erstmals die 10.000er-Marke
17.06.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
14.06.19
Beyond Meat: Ist der Hype schon verpufft?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

19.06.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: Mai 2019
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bell-Aktie bricht ein: Bell rechnet fürs Halbjahr mit Ergebnisrückgang - Orior-Papiere ebenfalls tiefer
US-Börsen gehen etwas höher in den Feierabend -- SMI geht leicht negativ aus der Sitzung -- DAX letztlich kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mit kräftigen Gewinnen
US-Währungshüter belassen Leitzins unverändert und signalisieren Wachsamkeit
Clariant-Aktie höher: Geschäftsleitungsmitglied Kohlpaintner verlässt Unternehmen - Zusammenarbeit mit Elevance ausgebaut
Facebook-Aktie im Fokus: Eigene digitale Weltwährung "Libra" - Ripple-Deal pusht MoneyGram-Aktie über 170 Prozent
Tesla-Aktie: Tesla-Bulle prognostiziert Verdopplung des Aktienwertes
Bond King-Gundlach setzt auf Gold
Das sind bislang die wahren Gewinner im Handelsstreit
Investiert Warren Buffett in diese europäischen Unternehmen?
Airbus-Bestellungen: Qantas, Indigo Partners, Accipiter und China Airlines setzen auf Airbus

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX fester -- Asiens Aktienmärkte im Plus
Nachdem die US-Notenbank Bereitschaft signalisiert hat, die Zinsen zu senken angesichts diverser Risikofaktoren für das Wirtschaftswachstum, geht es auf breiter Front aufwärts mit den Kursen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB