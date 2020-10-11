+++ Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple - kurz vor dem Ausbruch? Jetzt Krypto handeln! +++ -w-
11.10.2020 18:15:00

Entergy Crews Restore Power to More than 50% of Customers Following Hurricane Delta

NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Crews continue to assess damages and restore power where it is safe to do so after Hurricane Delta exited Entergy's service territory Saturday evening.

Entergy Corporation Logo. (PRNewsfoto/Entergy Corporation)

Within the first full day of restoration work, crews restored power to about 54% of customers who were impacted by Delta.

As of 9 a.m. Sunday, approximately 224,000 customers throughout Entergy's service territories were without power, down from a peak of approximately 495,000.  Delta made landfall as a Category 2 storm Friday evening near Creole, Louisiana, with winds approaching 100 mph. As it moved inland, the storm weakened to a Category 1 and then to a tropical storm.

"Crews have made significant progress during the first full day of restoration work following Hurricane Delta. Our crews continue to restore power and assess damages in some of the hardest hit areas today," said Eli Viamontes, Entergy's vice president of utility distribution operations. "Damage assessments are an important step in Entergy's restoration process as it helps us determine the exact cause of outages and how long it will take to restore power. The company is using drones, helicopters and highwater vehicles to assess damage in hard to access areas."

Estimated restoration times will continue to be provided as damage assessments are completed. A storm team of nearly 13,600 workers are encountering a variety of obstacles during their restoration efforts including debris that remains following Hurricane Laura, uprooted trees that have taken down power lines, and flooding.

The company follows a methodical plan of power restoration that has proven effective during past storms. First, crews concentrate on restoring power to critical community infrastructure and essential services such as hospitals, water treatment plants, police and fire stations and communication systems. Then, resources are directed to work that safely restores the greatest number of customers as quickly as possible.  

Crews continue to practice social distancing and Entergy asks that customers do the same. For the safety of crews and all those involved, please stay away from work zones.

Stay Informed

Entergy will keep customers informed throughout the company's response. Here is how customers can get information:

  • Download the Entergy App at entergyapp.com. Customers can use the app to report outages or check on the status of power at their home or business.
  • Entergy's View Outages website includes maps that show where outages are located and give information about restoration progress.
  • Sign up for text messages by texting REG to 36778 and have your account number and ZIP code handy. The registration pattern is as follows including spaces: REG (account number) (ZIP code). Once registered, text OUT to 36778 to report an outage. You can also report an outage online as a guest.
  • The Entergy Storm Center website has storm safety, preparation and restoration information that is updated throughout the day.
  • Operation: Storm Ready Guide is a free downloadable guide that helps customers plan and prepare for weather emergencies.

Follow us on Social Media

Social media plays an important role in keeping customers informed, and the companies place a high priority on updating their social media channels throughout an event. Customers can follow Entergy on Facebook and Twitter.

Entergy Corporation is an integrated energy company engaged primarily in electric power production and retail distribution operations. Entergy owns and operates power plants with approximately 30,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity, including 8,000 megawatts of nuclear power. Entergy delivers electricity to 2.9 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy has annual revenues of $11 billion and approximately 13,600 employees.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/entergy-crews-restore-power-to-more-than-50-of-customers-following-hurricane-delta-301149821.html

SOURCE Entergy Corporation

