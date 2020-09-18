18.09.2020 00:40:00

Entergy Corporation to Host 2020 Virtual Analyst Day

NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR) will host its 2020 Virtual Analyst Day on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. The event will feature presentations by Chairman and CEO Leo Denault and members of Entergy's executive management team.

Entergy Corporation Logo. (PRNewsfoto/Entergy Corporation)

The business session will take place from 1:00 p.m. to approximately 3:30 p.m. ET and will be followed by a discussion with a guest speaker. A webcast of the meeting can be accessed on the Investor Relations section of Entergy's website at entergy.com. Presentation slides will be made available on the Investor Relations section of Entergy's website after market close on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. A replay of the webcast will also be available on the website.

About Entergy Corporation

Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR) is an integrated energy company engaged primarily in electric power production and retail distribution operations. Entergy owns and operates power plants with approximately 30,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity, including 8,000 megawatts of nuclear power. Entergy delivers electricity to 2.9 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy has annual revenues of $11 billion and approximately 13,600 employees.

Additional investor information can be accessed at entergy.com/investors.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/entergy-corporation-to-host-2020-virtual-analyst-day-301133655.html

SOURCE Entergy Corporation

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Alcon 53.74
1.86 %
Adecco Group 52.60
1.43 %
Sika 222.60
1.14 %
Lonza Grp 563.00
0.57 %
Givaudan 4’058.00
0.15 %
ABB 23.70
-0.92 %
UBS Group 11.15
-0.98 %
Zurich Insur Gr 341.00
-1.13 %
CieFinRichemont 65.04
-1.31 %
Swiss Re 74.48
-1.32 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

17.09.20
Fertilizer Monthly Update ‒ September 2020
17.09.20
Julius Bär Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Lonza Group AG, BB Biotech AG, Zur Rose Group AG
17.09.20
Vontobel: US Leitzins bleibt tief - unsere Coupons hoch
17.09.20
Weekly-Hits: Nachhaltiges Anlegen – Die Zeit ist reif / AMS & Logitech – Ein spezieller Anlass
17.09.20
SMI-Aufwärtstrend in Gefahr
15.09.20
Übernahmen und Fusionsspekulationen treiben die Kurse | BX Swiss TV
11.09.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 7.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Allianz, AXA, Swiss Life, Swiss Re, Zurich Insurance
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11.09.20
Schroders: Sechs Gründe, die für eine beschleunigte Automatisierung sprechen
02.09.20
Schroders: Wie Private-Equity-Co-Investments die Anlagerenditen nach einer Krise beschleunigen können
31.08.20
Schroders: Vorsicht vor der "BEVI"-Blase in Asien
mehr
Übernahmen und Fusionsspekulationen treiben die Kurse | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Dow schliesst rot -- Nach Fed-Aussagen: SMI und DAX letztlich im Minus -- Asiatische Indizes schliessen mit teils deutlichen Verlusten
Diese Aktien sollten im weiteren Monatsverlauf gemieden werden - wo Anleger stattdessen zugreifen sollten
Investmentlegende: Weltmärkten steht eine grosse Überraschung bevor
BaFin greift ein - bedeutet dies das Aus für Bitcoin-Automaten in Deutschland?
Fusion mit Credit Suisse wohl nicht auf Tagesordnung von UBS-Strategiesitzung
US-Notenbank Fed tastet Leitzins nicht an - Signale für noch lange lockere Geldpolitik
ARYZTA-Aktie tiefer: ARYZTA-Aktionärsgruppe löst sich auf
Grösster Börsengang 2020: Snowflake-Aktie startet mit Mega-Kurssprung an der NYSE
SMI und DAX verlassen Handel etwas fester -- Dow Jones schliesst nach Fed-Entscheid freundlich, NASDAQ tief im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
ARYZTA-Verwaltungsrätin Annette Flynn tritt zurück

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow schliesst rot -- Nach Fed-Aussagen: SMI und DAX letztlich im Minus -- Asiatische Indizes schliessen mit teils deutlichen Verlusten
An den US-Börsen werden am Donnerstag Verluste verbucht. Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt verzeichneten einen verlustreichen Handel. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Donnerstag abwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB