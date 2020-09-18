Entergy Corporation to Host 2020 Virtual Analyst Day

NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR) will host its 2020 Virtual Analyst Day on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. The event will feature presentations by Chairman and CEO Leo Denault and members of Entergy's executive management team.

The business session will take place from 1:00 p.m. to approximately 3:30 p.m. ET and will be followed by a discussion with a guest speaker. A webcast of the meeting can be accessed on the Investor Relations section of Entergy's website at entergy.com. Presentation slides will be made available on the Investor Relations section of Entergy's website after market close on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. A replay of the webcast will also be available on the website.

About Entergy Corporation

Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR) is an integrated energy company engaged primarily in electric power production and retail distribution operations. Entergy owns and operates power plants with approximately 30,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity, including 8,000 megawatts of nuclear power. Entergy delivers electricity to 2.9 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy has annual revenues of $11 billion and approximately 13,600 employees.

Additional investor information can be accessed at entergy.com/investors.

