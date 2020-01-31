31.01.2020 21:43:00

Entergy Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment to Shareholders

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR) has approved a quarterly dividend payment of $0.93 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable March 2, 2020, to shareholders of record as of Feb. 13, 2020.

Entergy Corporation Logo. (PRNewsfoto/Entergy Corporation)

Entergy has paid a common stock dividend to shareholders continuously since 1988.

About Entergy Corporation

Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR) is an integrated energy company engaged primarily in electric power production and retail distribution operations. Entergy owns and operates power plants with approximately 30,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity, including 9,000 megawatts of nuclear power. Entergy delivers electricity to 2.9 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy has annual revenues of $11 billion and approximately 13,500 employees.

