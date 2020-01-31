|
31.01.2020 21:43:00
Entergy Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment to Shareholders
NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR) has approved a quarterly dividend payment of $0.93 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable March 2, 2020, to shareholders of record as of Feb. 13, 2020.
Entergy has paid a common stock dividend to shareholders continuously since 1988.
About Entergy Corporation
Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR) is an integrated energy company engaged primarily in electric power production and retail distribution operations. Entergy owns and operates power plants with approximately 30,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity, including 9,000 megawatts of nuclear power. Entergy delivers electricity to 2.9 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy has annual revenues of $11 billion and approximately 13,500 employees.
entergy.com
facebook.com/entergy
Twitter: @Entergy
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/entergy-announces-quarterly-dividend-payment-to-shareholders-300997095.html
SOURCE Entergy Corporation
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Coronavirus belastet: SMI und DAX gehen leichter ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen deutlich schwächer -- Asiens Märkte letztlich uneinheitlich
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Der heimische Markt verabschiedete sich tiefer aus der Woche und auch der deutsche Leitindex schloss in der Verlustzone. Der Dow gibt zum Wochenausklang ebenfalls nach. Die Märkte in Fernost wiesen eine uneinheitliche Tendenz aus.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}