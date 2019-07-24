+++ Kryptowährung kaufen - Diese Möglichkeiten gibt es! +++ -w-
Enter to Win: Smile Direct Club Partners with the New York Yankees to Gift Lucky Baseball Fans the Ultimate VIP Experience

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SmileDirectClub, the pioneer of teledentistry and a market leader in remote clear aligner therapy, is hosting an exciting sweepstakes with the New York Yankees. Two lucky winners and their guests will win the ultimate New York Yankees VIP experience at Yankee Stadium that includes a private dinner with a former player, stadium tour, field level tickets to a game, plus travel and overnight accommodations. 

(PRNewsfoto/SmileDirectClub)

SmileDirectClub is proud to partner with the iconic New York Yankees organization to help spread the message of empowerment and confidence that a smile can bring. Throughout the season, the brand has been honoring community heroes across the tri-state area during games and gifting them with complimentary remote clear aligner treatment prescribed by an affiliated network of state-licensed dentists and orthodontists to help them achieve their dream smile. Now, SmileDirectClub is gifting 2 fans with the experience of a lifetime that will have them grinning from ear to ear. 

The New York Yankees VIP experience package includes: 

  • Private dinner at Tommy Bahama Marlin Bar in Manhattan, with an appearance by a former New York Yankees player on August 15
  • Pregame tour of Yankee Stadium and 2 field-level tickets to a New York Yankees game on August 16
  • Flights and hotel for 3 nights in New York City for each winner and 1 guest
  • $100 off clear aligner treatment for each winner

SmileDirectClub's transformative remote clear aligner therapy prescribed by an affiliated network of state-licensed dentists and orthodontists provides customers with a straighter smile so they can look and feel their best. With an average treatment length of 6 months and a cost of 60% less than traditional braces, customers can get a smile they love for $1895 or 24 monthly payments of $85 with $250 down. 

The New York Yankees sweepstakes runs through August 5, 2019, with the winners to be announced on August 6, 2019. Participants can enter online at https://smiledirectclub.com/ny-yankees/; the sweepstakes is limited to 1 entry per person. Individuals must be living in the U.S. and 21 years or older to enter. No purchase necessary to enter. All entrants will receive a special discount on aligner treatment, if approved for treatment by a state-licensed dentist or orthodontist. 

Founded 5 years ago, SmileDirectClub is revolutionizing the process for getting a straighter smile. Today, the company employs more than 5,300 team members and has helped more than 650,000 people achieve their dream smile. For more information on SmileDirectClub and to enter the sweepstakes, visit SmileDirectClub.com. 

About SmileDirectClub
SmileDirectClub was founded on a simple belief: Everyone deserves a smile they love. In 2014, SmileDirectClub pioneered a teledentistry platform that connects customers with an affiliated network of licensed dentists and orthodontists who leverage our technology and tools to remotely prescribe and manage clear aligner therapy. SmileDirectClub's mission is to democratize access to affordable, convenient care and empower people with confidence through a straighter, brighter smile. SmileDirectClub's direct-to-consumer treatment costs up to 60% less than traditional braces. 

SmileDirectClub was founded by Alex Fenkell and Jordan Katzman in partnership with Camelot Venture Group, whose portfolio companies include 1-800 CONTACTS and Quicken Loans. Available in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and the UK, SmileDirectClub is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. For more information, visit SmileDirectClub.com. 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enter-to-win-smile-direct-club-partners-with-the-new-york-yankees-to-gift-lucky-baseball-fans-the-ultimate-vip-experience-300889936.html

SOURCE SmileDirectClub

