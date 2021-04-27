SMI 11’087 -0.7%  SPI 14’295 -0.6%  Dow 33’956 -0.1%  DAX 15’249 -0.3%  Euro 1.1034 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’012 -0.2%  Gold 1’778 -0.1%  Bitcoin 50’185 1.5%  Dollar 0.9133 -0.1%  Öl 66.0 0.3% 

27.04.2021 19:17:00

Enter Now for a Chance to Win a Tornado Safe Room in the 2021 #TornadoStrong Sweepstakes

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Extreme Storm Shelters, sold exclusively at Lowe's, is providing a chance to win one of 12 tornado safe rooms through the Federal Alliance for Safe Homes (FLASH) #TornadoStrong Sweepstakes. Homeowners can enter the sweepstakes at Tornado-Strong.org before July 5, 2021.

These certified storm shelters are fabricated with tested and approved methods that meet the ICC 500 standard and FEMA P-320 criteria. The above-ground structures can withstand extreme winds, even EF-4 or EF-5 tornadoes.

A random drawing of all eligible entries will select 12 prize winners. There are six Grand Prizes available, one per region. Each Grand Prize winner will receive one Extreme Storm Shelter Extreme Cube 6 X 4 ft. There are six First Prizes available, one per region. Each First Prize winner will receive one Extreme Storm Shelter Extreme Twister Pod 4.3 X 6 ft.

To find out more about tornado safe rooms and Extreme Storm Shelters, view this video from MyRadar, Weathering the Extremes – #TornadoStrong.  

Visit Tornado-Strong.org before July 5, 2021, to enter online. Please view the complete sweepstakes rules and eligibility requirements before entering.

NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Open to legal residents of the AL, AR, GA, OK, TN, and TX, age 18+. The entrant must be the owner/co-owner of a home where the tornado safe room can be installed. Void outside AL, AR, GA, OK, TN, and TX. and where prohibited. Sweepstakes starts at 12:00:01 AM ET on 4/27/21; ends at 11:59:59 PM ET on 7/5/21. Total ARV of all prizes: $58,470. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received for each Eligible State. For full Official Rules, visit https://tornado-strong.org/safe-room-sweepstakes. Sponsor: Federal Alliance for Safe Homes, 1708 Metropolitan Blvd, Tallahassee, FL 32308.

About FLASH
The nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes (FLASH) is the country's leading consumer advocate for strengthening homes and safeguarding families from disasters. The FLASH partnership includes more than 100 innovative and diverse organizations that share a vision of making America a more disaster-resilient nation, including FEMA, Florida Division of Emergency Management, Huber Engineered Woods, International Code Council, ISO - Verisk Analytics, Lowe's, MyRadar, National Weather Service, Portland Cement Association, Simpson Strong-

Tie, State Farm, and USAA. In 2008, FLASH and Disney opened the interactive weather experience StormStruck: A Tale of Two Homes in Lake Buena Vista, FL. FLASH's signature program No Code. No Confidence. – Inspect2Protect.org provides consumers with a one-of-a-kind building code transparency tool to easily identify their community's building code. Learn more about FLASH and access free consumer resources by visiting www.flash.org and www.Inspect2Protect.org, calling toll-free (877) 221- SAFE (7233), following @federalalliance on Twitter, and Facebook.com/federalalliance.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enter-now-for-a-chance-to-win-a-tornado-safe-room-in-the-2021-tornadostrong-sweepstakes-301278249.html

SOURCE Federal Alliance for Safe Homes (FLASH)

﻿

mehr

 

