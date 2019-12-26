Enter a New Region with Black Desert Mobile's First Major Update

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearl Abyss today announced the first major content update for Black Desert Mobile and various holiday events that are now live for Adventurers around the globe to enjoy.

This update includes a new region, South Mediah, which introduces areas like Altinova, Abun Village, Abandoned Iron Mines, and Marni's Second Lab. This region brings a trove of new content including new quests and Boss Rushes.

In addition, the max level cap for characters has been increased from 55 to 60, while the maximum Enhancement level cap for weapons and armor has been increased from 30 to 35. High-level Adventurers with stronger weapons can enjoy new battlefields and the release of powerful Mystical gear.

The Hammer of Fortune Event is also live, just in time for the holidays. This mini-game gives Adventurers a chance to gain coveted rewards, including a Tier 3 Snowman pet. Each row of blocks offers a special reward, and the event will be accessible until the end of this year.

Following the global release of Black Desert Mobile on December 11, total downloads have reached 20 million worldwide, and the number of Adventurers is growing fast. Along with the previous launches in South Korea, Taiwan, and Japan, Black DesertMobile is continuing to grow with both its regional and global communities.

About Black Desert

Black Desert is Pearl Abyss' open-world action MMORPG with cutting-edge visuals and skill-based combat that redefines the genre. With the most developed character customization system of any game currently on the market, users can break out of the norm and make unique characters that truly represent themselves. Its intuitive controls, beautifully designed world, and extensive lore will excite both newcomers and veterans of MMO games and action RPGs.

About Pearl Abyss

Established in 2010, Pearl Abyss has developed the MMORPG franchise Black Desert for PC, mobile, and console. All their games are built on their proprietary engine and are renowned for their cutting-edge graphics. With multiple projects in the works, they are poised to continue their growth through 2019 and beyond to maintain their position as a leading developer in the game industry. More information about Pearl Abyss is available at www.pearlabyss.com .

