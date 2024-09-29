Ensurge Micropower ASA - Webcast

Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Ensurge Micropower ASA Registered Shs
OSLO, Norway, 29 September 2024 - Ensurge Micropower (OSE: ENSU, and OTCQB: ENMPY) ("Ensurge" or the "Company")

Terje Rogne, the chair of Ensurge Micropower ASA, will conduct a Webcast on Tuesday 1 October 2024 at 11:00 CEST.  The Webcast will be hosted by Arctic Securities.

To join the Webcast please register on https://forms.office.com/e/7FExCD5ptD and a webcast link will be provided.

It will be possible to ask questions during the presentation by using the Q&A tool embedded in the webcast. 

About Ensurge Micropower 
Ensurge is Energizing Innovation(TM) with the first ultrathin, flexible, reliable, and fundamentally safe solid-state lithium microbattery for the 1 to 100 milliampere-hour (mAh) class of wearable devices, connected sensors, and beyond. The innovative Ensurge Microbattery enables energy-dense rechargeable products that are ideal for form-factor-constrained applications including hearables (hearing aids and wireless headphones), digital and health wearables, sports and fitness devices, and IoT sensor solutions that use energy harvesting to power everyday things. The company's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, located in the heart of Silicon Valley, combines patented process technology and materials innovation with the scale of roll-to-roll production methods to bring the advantages of Ensurge technology to established and expanding markets. 

Contact Investor Relations E-mail: 
IR@ensurge.com  

Lars Eikeland, CEO at Ensurge 
E-mail: lars.eikeland@ensurge.com 


