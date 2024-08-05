Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Ensurge Micropower ASA Registered Shs Aktie [Valor: 133899597 / ISIN: NO0013186460]
05.08.2024 16:45:43

Ensurge Micropower ASA - Registration of Share Capital Increase

Ensurge Micropower ASA Registered Shs
Oslo, 5 August 2024 

Reference is made to the announcement by Ensurge Micropower ASA (the "Company") on 25 July 2024 regarding conversion of a convertible loan in the amount of NOK 1,000,000 ("Convertible Loan"), plus accrued interest, and the resulting issuance of a total of 2,091,063 new shares in the Company. The share capital increase has now been duly registered in the Register of Business Enterprises. Following the share capital increase, the Company's share capital is NOK 309,997,136 divided into 619,994,272 shares, each share having a par value of NOK 0.50. 

About Ensurge Micropower: 
Ensurge is Energizing Innovation (TM) with the first ultrathin, flexible, reliable, and fundamentally safe solid-state lithium microbattery for the 1 to 100 milliampere-hour (mAh) class of wearable devices, connected sensors, and beyond. The innovative Ensurge Microbattery enables energy-dense rechargeable products that are ideal for form-factor-constrained applications including hearables (hearing aids and wireless headphones), digital and health wearables, sports and fitness devices, and IoT sensor solutions that use energy harvesting to power everyday things. The company's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, located in the heart of Silicon Valley, combines patented process technology and materials innovation with the scale of roll-to-roll production methods to bring the advantages of Ensurge technology to established and expanding markets. 

For more information, please contact: 
Lars Eikeland, Chief Executive Officer 
E-mail: lars.eikeland@ensurge.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


