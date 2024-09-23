Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Ensurge Micropower ASA Registered Shs
Ensurge Micropower ASA - Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting 14 October 2024

Ensurge Micropower ASA Registered Shs
1.02 NOK 17.07%
An Extraordinary General Meeting in Ensurge Micropower ASA (the "Company") will be held on 14 October 2024 at 16:30 (CET) as an electronic meeting. Please find enclosed the notice including attendance forms and online guides (in English and in Norwegian). The Extraordinary General Meeting will have the following agenda: 

1 Registration of participating shareholders; election of a person to chair the meeting and a person to co-sign the minutes 

2 Approval of the notice and agenda 

3 Private Placement; Issuance of Tranche 2 Shares and amendment of the articles of association

4 Subsequent Offering; Issuance of new shares 

5.1 Board authorization to issue shares in private placements 

5.2 Board authorization to issue shares in rights issues 

About Ensurge Micropower 

Ensurge is Energizing Innovation(TM) with the first ultrathin, flexible, reliable, and fundamentally safe solid-state lithium microbattery for the 1 to 100 milliampere-hour (mAh) class of wearable devices, connected sensors, and beyond. The innovative Ensurge Microbattery enables energy-dense rechargeable products that are ideal for form-factor-constrained applications including hearables (hearing aids and wireless headphones), digital and health wearables, sports and fitness devices, and IoT sensor solutions that use energy harvesting to power everyday things. The company's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, located in the heart of Silicon Valley, combines patented process technology and materials innovation with the scale of roll-to-roll production methods to bring the advantages of Ensurge technology to established and expanding markets. 

For more information, please contact: 
Lars Eikeland, Chief Executive Officer E- mail: lars.eikeland@ensurge.com (mailto:lars.eikeland@ensurge.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment


