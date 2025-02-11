Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Ensurge Micropower ASA Registered Shs Aktie [Valor: 133899597 / ISIN: NO0013186460]
Ensurge Micropower ASA - Extraordinary General Meeting held on 11 February 2025

Ensurge Micropower ASA Registered Shs
0.10 EUR -1.15%
Oslo, 11 February 2025 

An Extraordinary General Meeting in Ensurge Micropower ASA (the "Company") was held today as an electronic meeting. All items on the agenda were adopted in accordance with the proposals of the board of directors of the Company, including the issuance of 20,000,000 warrants to the participants in the private placement announced on 20 January 2025, each warrant having an exercise price of NOK 1. 

About Ensurge Micropower 

Ensurge is Energizing Innovation (TM) with the first ultrathin, flexible, reliable, and fundamentally safe solid-state lithium microbattery for the 1 to 100 milliampere-hour (mAh) class of wearable devices, connected sensors, and beyond. The innovative Ensurge Microbattery enables energy-dense rechargeable products that are ideal for form-factor-constrained applications including hearables (hearing aids and wireless headphones), digital and health wearables, sports and fitness devices, and IoT sensor solutions that use energy hrvesting to power everyday things. The company's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, located in the heart of Silicon Valley, combines patented process technology and materials innovation with the scale of roll-to-roll production methods to bring the advantages of Ensurge technology to established and expanding markets. 

For more information: Lars Eikeland, Chief Executive Officer E-mail: lars.eikeland@ensurge.com (mailto:lars.eikeland@ensurge.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


