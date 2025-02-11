|
11.02.2025 12:40:16
Ensurge Micropower ASA - Extraordinary General Meeting held on 11 February 2025
Oslo, 11 February 2025
An Extraordinary General Meeting in Ensurge Micropower ASA (the "Company") was held today as an electronic meeting. All items on the agenda were adopted in accordance with the proposals of the board of directors of the Company, including the issuance of 20,000,000 warrants to the participants in the private placement announced on 20 January 2025, each warrant having an exercise price of NOK 1.
About Ensurge Micropower
Ensurge is Energizing Innovation (TM) with the first ultrathin, flexible, reliable, and fundamentally safe solid-state lithium microbattery for the 1 to 100 milliampere-hour (mAh) class of wearable devices, connected sensors, and beyond. The innovative Ensurge Microbattery enables energy-dense rechargeable products that are ideal for form-factor-constrained applications including hearables (hearing aids and wireless headphones), digital and health wearables, sports and fitness devices, and IoT sensor solutions that use energy hrvesting to power everyday things. The company's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, located in the heart of Silicon Valley, combines patented process technology and materials innovation with the scale of roll-to-roll production methods to bring the advantages of Ensurge technology to established and expanding markets.
For more information: Lars Eikeland, Chief Executive Officer E-mail: lars.eikeland@ensurge.com (mailto:lars.eikeland@ensurge.com)
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Nachrichten zu Ensurge Micropower ASA Registered Shs
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Ensurge Micropower ASA Registered Shs
Innovationen am ETF-Markt 2025 | BX Swiss TV
Die BX Swiss blickt auf ein erfolgreiches Jahr 2024 zurück: Die Anzahl der an der Börse gehandelten Trades hat sich verdoppelt. Für 2025 strebt die BX Swiss eine Fortsetzung dieses dynamischen Wachstums an – mit einem klaren Fokus auf die Erweiterung von Partnerschaften mit Neo-Banken, Online-Brokern und traditionellen Banken.
Im Interview gibt Lucas Bruggeman, CEO der BX Swiss, spannende Einblicke in die strategischen Schwerpunkte für die Zukunft. Gemeinsam mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, beleuchtet er zudem das eigene Börsenportal BX Plus und zeigt auf, wie Anlegerinnen und Anleger noch besser informiert und unterstützt werden können.
👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI fester -- DAX erklimmt neues Rekordhoch -- Chinas Börsen letztlich leichter - Feiertag in Japan
Am Dienstag zeigt sich der heimische Aktienmarkt freundlich. Der deutsche Leitindex erklimmt ein neues Rekordhoch. Die chinesischen Börsen präsentierten sich am Dienstag schwächer.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}