Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’004 -0.1%  SPI 15’942 0.0%  Dow 39’164 0.1%  DAX 18’211 0.3%  Euro 0.9614 0.3%  EStoxx50 4’903 -0.3%  Gold 2’328 1.3%  Bitcoin 55’235 1.3%  Dollar 0.8984 0.1%  Öl 86.3 1.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526NVIDIA994529Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Holcim1221405ABB1222171Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Novo Nordisk129508879Lonza1384101DocMorris4261528
Top News
TELL me! - der Schweizer Trading Podcast: Novartis könnte mit der MorphoSys-Übernahme kein Glück haben
Goldman Sachs empfiehlt Goldkäufe vor US-Wahlen
Antigeldwäschegesetze gebrochen: Binance muss Strafe an Indien zahlen
Börse New York in Grün: NASDAQ 100 schlussendlich fester
Zuversicht in New York: S&P 500 klettert letztendlich
Suche...
ZERO Depot Krypto kaufen
Ensurge Micropower ASA Registered Shs Aktie [Valor: 133899597 / ISIN: NO0013186460]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
27.06.2024 22:49:21

Ensurge Micropower ASA – Cancellation of Subsequent Offering

finanzen.net zero Ensurge Micropower ASA Registered Shs-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Ensurge Micropower ASA Registered Shs
1.34 NOK -5.32%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Oslo, 27 June 2024

Reference is made to the stock exchange notice published by Ensurge Micropower ASA (the "Company") on 13 May 2024 regarding the completion of a private placement raising gross proceeds of approximately NOK 85 million (the "Private Placement") and a potential subsequent offering on the same terms and conditions as in the Private Placement directed towards eligible shareholders (the "Subsequent Offering").

The board of directors of the Company has decided not to proceed with the Subsequent Offering. 

The background for the cancellation is that the Company's shares have traded below the subscription price in the Private Placement for a substantial period and at sufficient volumes. Shareholders wishing to reduce the dilutive effect of the Private Placement have therefore had the opportunity to purchase shares in the market at prices below the price which would have been the subscription price in the Subsequent Offering.

Further to this, the Board withdraws the proposed resolution for a subsequent offering at the Extraordinary General Meeting scheduled for 1 July 2024 at 09.00 am CET and the notice of such general meeting is amended accordingly. The Extraordinary General Meeting will be held as scheduled to consider the other agenda items.

About Ensurge Micropower: 

Ensurge is Energizing Innovation (TM) with the first ultrathin, flexible, reliable, and fundamentally safe solid-state lithium microbattery for the 1 to 100 milliampere-hour (mAh) class of wearable devices, connected sensors, and beyond. The innovative Ensurge Microbattery enables energy-dense rechargeable products that are ideal for form-factor-constrained applications including hearables (hearing aids and wireless headphones), digital and health wearables, sports and fitness devices, and IoT sensor solutions that use energy harvesting to power everyday things. The company's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, located in the heart of Silicon Valley, combines patented process technology and materials innovation with the scale of roll-to-roll production methods to bring the advantages of Ensurge technology to established and expanding markets. 

For more information, please contact: 

Lars Eikeland, Chief Executive Officer E-mail: lars.eikeland@ensurge.com (mailto:lars.eikeland@ensurge.com) 

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


Nachrichten zu Ensurge Micropower ASA Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Ensurge Micropower ASA Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Apollo Global Management, LPL Financial & Waste Connections mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ Apollo Global Management
✅ LPL Financial
✅ Waste Connections
incl. Rebalancing

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Apollo Global Management, LPL Financial & Waste Connections mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

13:38 Julius Bär: 11.00% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf Burckhardt Compression Holding AG
12:24 UBS KeyInvest: Disruptive Technologien - Rekordjagd an den Börsen / Pharma - Gesundheitsriesen im Rückstand
09:33 Marktüberblick: Autowerte und Essenslieferanten unter Druck
08:56 SMI - Erholungsversuch gescheitert
08:44 Überproportional partizipieren mit Outperformance-Zertifikaten
01:00 Corporate Bonds Risks, Returns Vs. Equities, Treasuries
25.06.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Barry Callebaut, Nestlé, Roche
25.06.24 3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Apollo Global Management, LPL Financial & Waste Connections mit François Bloch
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’536.56 19.43 S2S3XU
Short 12’785.53 13.93 UBSAOU
Short 13’264.23 8.92 U35BSU
SMI-Kurs: 12’004.31 27.06.2024 17:31:17
Long 11’518.25 18.68 UBSTBU
Long 11’278.83 13.69 UNBZSU
Long 10’801.68 8.89 SSSMQU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Meyer Burger-Aktienzusammenlegung bei Generalversammlung bewilligt
Meyer Burger-Aktie springt hoch: Neue Aktien sollen ab 1. Juli in den Handel gehen
Darum legt der Euro zum Franken und US-Dollar zu
NVIDIA-Aktie beendet Verlustserie mit kräftiger Erholung: Stärkster Rebound seit über drei Jahren
Rivian-Aktie gibt Gas dank Milliardeninvestitionen von VW - Volkswagen-Aktionäre skeptisch
Micron-Aktie trotz Umsatzsprung und schwarzen Zahlen deutlich tiefer - Ausblick überzeugt nicht
Rheinmetall-Aktie fällt dennoch in die Verlustzone: Rheinmetall erhält Grossauftrag für Pumpe für Hybrid-Fahrzeuge
Hedgefonds-Manager warnt: Tesla steht vor einem Gewinneinbruch - grösste Blase der Geschichte
NVIDIA-Hauptversammlung: Grosse Pläne mit KI
NVIDIA-Aktie im Minus: CEO Jensen Huang trennt sich von NVIDIA-Aktien im Millionenwert

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit