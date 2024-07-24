Ensurge Micropower ASA - Approval of share capital increase by conversion of convertible loan

Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Ensurge Micropower ASA Registered Shs
Approval of share capital increase by conversion of convertible loan

Ensurge Micropower ASA Registered Shs
1.55 NOK -2.11%
Oslo, 25 July 2024 

Reference is made to the Extraordinary General Meeting in the Company on 10 November 2023, which resolved to extend the maturity date and amend the conversion terms of certain existing convertible loans, whereby the convertible loans, plus accrued interest, would be convertible into shares prior to the maturity date on 10 November 2024 at a conversion price of NOK 0.5250 per share. 

The lender of a total principal amount of NOK 1,000,000 of such convertible loans has provided his notification of conversion to the Company and requested that his convertible loan, plus accrued interest, is converted into shares in the Company. 

The Board therefore resolved on 24 July 2024 to approve the conversion of a convertible loan in the principal amount of NOK 1,000,000, plus accrued interest, and the resulting issuance of a total of 2,091,063 new shares in the Company to such lender. 

Upon registration of the share capital increase associated with the conversion of the convertible loan in the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises, the Company's share capital will be NOK 309,997,136 divided into 619,994,272 shares, each having a par value of NOK 0.50. 

For more information, please contact: 

Lars Eikeland, Chief Executive Officer 
E- mail: lars.eikeland@ensurge.com (mailto:lars.eikeland@ensurge.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


