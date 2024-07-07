Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Ensurge Micropower ASA Registered Shs Aktie
07.07.2024

Ensurge Micropower ASA - Approval and publication of prospectus

Ensurge Micropower ASA Registered Shs
Oslo, 7 July 2024

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement published by Ensurge Micropower ASA ("Ensurge" or the "Company") on 13 May 2024 regarding the successful private placement of 54,775,545 new shares ("Private Placement”). As stated in such stock exchange announcement, the listing of 3,387,968 of the new shares (the "Private Placement Shares”) on Oslo Børs remains subject to approval of a listing prospectus ("Prospectus”) by the Financial Supervisory Authority ("FSA”) and the subsequent publication by the Company of such prospectus.

Further reference is made to the stock exchange announcement by the Company on 24 May 2024 regarding the approval of a share capital increase associated with the conversion of a convertible loan of NOK 6 million, plus accrued interest, and the resulting issuance of a total of 12,439,921 new shares in the Company. Further, there are in existence convertible loans in the total principal amount of NOK 2,500,000, as resolved by the Extraordinary General Meeting on 10 November 2023. The shares issuable upon conversion of such convertible loans plus accrued interest, which would amount to a maximum of 5,117,546 new shares, and the above-mentioned 12,439,921 new shares already issued, are referred to as the "Convertible Loan Shares”. The listing of the Convertible Loan Shares on Oslo Børs remain subject to approval of a Prospectus by the FSA.

The FSA has approved the Prospectus, which has been prepared by the Company for the listing on Oslo Børs of the Private Placement Shares and Convertible Loan Shares. 

The Prospectus is attached hereto and is available at https://ensurge.com/investor-relations/share-information/prospectus/. Printed copies of the Prospectus may be obtained free of charge at the offices of the Company's law firm Ræder Bing advokatfirma AS. 

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) acted as financial advisor and bookrunner in connection with the Private Placement (the "Manager"). Ræder Bing advokatfirma AS acted as the Company's legal advisor. Advokatfirmaet Thommessen AS acted as legal advisor to the Manager. 

About Ensurge Micropower 

Ensurge is Energizing Innovation (TM) with the first ultrathin, flexible, reliable, and fundamentally safe solid-state lithium microbattery for the 1 to 100 milliampere-hour (mAh) class of wearable devices, connected sensors, and beyond. The innovative Ensurge Microbattery enables energy-dense rechargeable products that are ideal for form-factor-constrained applications including hearables (hearing aids and wireless headphones), digital and health wearables, sports and fitness devices, and IoT sensor solutions that use energy harvesting to power everyday things. The company's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, located in the heart of Silicon Valley, combines patented process technology and materials innovation with the scale of roll-to-roll production methods to bring the advantages of Ensurge technology to established and expanding markets. 

For more information: 

Lars Eikeland, Chief Executive Officer 

E-mail: lars.eikeland@ensurge.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

