12.11.2024 07:00:00
Ensurge Micropower ASA – 3Q 2024
Highlights
Significantly improved stacking yield.
Currently building 5-, 11- and 28-layer batteries on
10 µm substrate.
Manufacturing volume doubled in Q3 2024, enabling
much faster learning cycles, and thus the ability
to resolve defect issues at a much faster pace. We
expect to double manufacturing volume again in
Q4 2024.
On schedule to implement 24/7 production in
Q1 2025 to further ramp up production.
Testing multiple materials for final encapsulation and
close to selecting the optimal solution.
Pulse rate and charging time have improved
significantly compared to original target
specifications.
Cooperating closely with our strategic partners/
customers to prepare them for testing our sample
batteries as soon as they are shipped.
Exploring new form factors and materials to further
improve performance in our next generation of
batteries, opening up new target applications.
Undertaking a collaboration project with a US
Fortune 500 company for next-generation batteries.
Attracted strong talent in the San Jose area to build
the organization to be ready for further expansion.
About Ensurge Micropower:
Ensurge is Energizing Innovation (TM) with the first ultrathin, flexible, reliable, and fundamentally safe solid-state lithium microbattery for the 1 to 100 milliampere-hour (mAh) class of wearable devices, connected sensors, and beyond. The innovative Ensurge Microbattery enables energy-dense rechargeable products that are ideal for form-factor-constrained applications including hearables (hearing aids and wireless headphones), digital and health wearables, sports and fitness devices, and IoT sensor solutions that use energy harvesting to power everyday things. The company's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, located in the heart of Silicon Valley, combines patented process technology and materials innovation with the scale of roll-to-roll production methods to bring the advantages of Ensurge technology to established and expanding markets.
For more information, please contact:
Lars Eikeland, Chief Executive Officer
E-mail: lars.eikeland@ensurge.com
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
