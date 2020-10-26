SMI 9’986 -0.4%  SPI 12’436 -0.6%  Dow 27’685 -2.3%  DAX 12’177 -3.7%  Euro 1.0725 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’105 -2.9%  Gold 1’903 0.3%  Dollar 0.9082 0.0%  Öl 40.5 -2.7% 
Ensign Energy Services Inc. - Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 26, 2020 /CNW/ - Ensign Energy Services Inc. ("Ensign" or "the Company") is scheduled to release its third quarter 2020 results before the markets open on Thursday, November 5, 2020.  A conference call and webcast has been scheduled for 10:00AM MST (12:00PM EST) on Thursday, November 5, 2020.

The conference participant call in numbers are as follows:

US/Canada Dial-in #: (888) 231-8191 or  

Local/Int'l Dial-In #: (647) 427-7450

Conference ID #: 6789671

A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed via Ensign's website at ensignenergy.com/presentations. A digital recording of the call will be available shortly after the call ends until November 12, 2020 by dialing 1-855-859-2056 (local calls 416-849-0833) and entering reservation number 6789671.

Ensign is a global leader in oilfield services, headquartered out of Calgary, Alberta, operating in Canada, the United States and internationally. We are one of the world's top land-based drilling and well servicing contractors serving crude oil, natural gas and geothermal operators. Our premium services include contract drilling, directional drilling, underbalanced and managed pressure drilling, rental equipment, well servicing and production services. Please visit our website at ensignenergy.com.

Ensign's Common Shares are publicly traded though the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol ESI.

SOURCE Ensign Energy Services Inc.

