15.07.2019 16:30:00

Ensign Energy Services Inc. - Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

CALGARY, July 15, 2019 /CNW/ - Ensign Energy Services Inc. ("Ensign" or "the Company") is scheduled to release its second quarter 2019 results before the markets open Tuesday, August 6, 2019.  A conference call and webcast has been scheduled for 2:00PM MST (4:00PM EST) on Tuesday, August 6, 2019.

The conference participant call in numbers are as follows:

US/Canada Dial-in #: (888) 231-8191 or  

Int'l/Local Dial-In #:  (647) 427-7450

Conference ID #: 1087636

A digital recording will be available until August 13, 2019 by dialing 1-855-859-2056 (local calls 416-849-0833) and entering reservation number 1087636.

A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed via Ensign's website at ensignenergy.com. An archived version of the call will be available shortly after the call ends.

Ensign is a global leader in oilfield services, headquartered out of Calgary, Alberta, operating in Canada, the United States and internationally. We are one of the world's top land-based drilling and well servicing contractors serving crude oil, natural gas and geothermal operators. Our premium services include contract drilling, directional drilling, underbalanced and managed pressure drilling, rental equipment, well servicing and production services. Please visit our website at ensignenergy.com.

Ensign's Common Shares are publicly traded though the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol ESI.

SOURCE Ensign Energy Services Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

14:41
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.40% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (69%) auf Richemont , Schindler Holding AG, Lonza Group AG
14:17
Ölpreise kurzfristig unterstützt, langfristig droht Gegenwind
10:12
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
10:07
Vontobel: derimail - Neue BRCs auf Fintechs
09:32
Pharmawerte belasten SMI
06:18
Daily Markets: SMI – Korrektur weitet sich aus / Geberit – Auf dem Weg zum Allzeithoch
10.07.19
BX Swiss TV: Anleger warten auf starke Fed Aussagen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

09.07.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: Juli 2019
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
BX Swiss TV: Anleger warten auf starke Fed Aussagen

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Neuer BMW-Chef gesucht: Über diese Kandidaten wird spekuliert
Google könnte Amazon mit weiterem Zukauf bald abhängen
Dow stabil -- SMI und DAX fester -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen etwas höher
VP Bank steigert Halbjahresgewinn um rund 20 Prozent - Aktie profitiert
LLB erwartet deutlichen Gewinnanstieg im ersten Halbjahr - Aktie gewinnt
US-Präsident Trump wettert gegen Bitcoin und Facebooks Libra
Sind Kryptowährungen in Singapur bald nicht mehr steuerpflichtig?
Grün-Rot-Rot kommt im BamS-Sonntagstrend auf eine Mehrheit
Lufthansa-Chef warnt vor Kollaps des Flughafens Zürich als Hub
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin & Co.: So entwickeln sich die wichtigesten Cyberdevisen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow stabil -- SMI und DAX fester -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen etwas höher
Die Wall Street ist am Montag mit Gewinnen gestartet. Der heimische Aktienmarkt beginnt die neue Woche freundlich. Auch der deutsche Leitindex kann zulegen. Zum Wochenauftakt notierten die asiatischen Indizes in Grün.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB