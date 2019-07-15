Ensign Energy Services Inc. - Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

CALGARY, July 15, 2019 /CNW/ - Ensign Energy Services Inc. ("Ensign" or "the Company") is scheduled to release its second quarter 2019 results before the markets open Tuesday, August 6, 2019. A conference call and webcast has been scheduled for 2:00PM MST (4:00PM EST) on Tuesday, August 6, 2019.

The conference participant call in numbers are as follows:

US/Canada Dial-in #: (888) 231-8191 or

Int'l/Local Dial-In #: (647) 427-7450

Conference ID #: 1087636

A digital recording will be available until August 13, 2019 by dialing 1-855-859-2056 (local calls 416-849-0833) and entering reservation number 1087636.

A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed via Ensign's website at ensignenergy.com. An archived version of the call will be available shortly after the call ends.

Ensign is a global leader in oilfield services, headquartered out of Calgary, Alberta, operating in Canada, the United States and internationally. We are one of the world's top land-based drilling and well servicing contractors serving crude oil, natural gas and geothermal operators. Our premium services include contract drilling, directional drilling, underbalanced and managed pressure drilling, rental equipment, well servicing and production services. Please visit our website at ensignenergy.com.

Ensign's Common Shares are publicly traded though the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol ESI.

