SMI 11’631 0.5%  SPI 14’975 0.4%  Dow 34’630 -0.4%  DAX 15’677 -0.1%  Euro 1.0944 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’098 0.2%  Gold 1’900 0.5%  Bitcoin 30’643 -4.8%  Dollar 0.8976 -0.2%  Öl 71.5 -0.5% 
Platform Specialty Products Aktie [Valor: 46172437 / ISIN: US28618M1062]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
07.06.2021 23:30:00

Ensign Energy Services Inc. Announces the Release of Inaugural Sustainability Report

Platform Specialty Products
23.49 USD 0.09%
Kaufen Verkaufen

CALGARY, AB, June 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Ensign Energy Services Inc. ("Ensign" or "the Company") (TSX: ESI) is pleased to announce the release of its inaugural Sustainability Report. 

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (CNW Group/Ensign Energy Services Inc.)

"Ensign is an organization built on continuous improvement – a learning organization. We believe we can always do better, be better, and know more. This extends to our sustainability practices. Our report highlights the sustainability practices currently established at Ensign and initiatives underway to enhance our ESG performance. Releasing our inaugural Sustainability Report is a great milestone for Ensign. It not only reinforces our current commitment to ESG practices but showcases our historical performance," said Bob Geddes, President, and Chief Operating Officer.

Ensign's Sustainability Report outlines the Company's sustainability strategy by focusing on four key areas that the Company considers meaningful and material to our business:

  • Governance: Ensign is committed to solid governance practices and capital stewardship for long-term value creation for our business, our customers, our shareholders, and our communities.
  • Environment: Ensign is committed to being a part of the evolving energy transition through technology innovation and exploration of low carbon and carbon offsetting alternatives.
  • Health & Safety: Ensign is committed to exceeding industry best practices that ensure our workforce safety and our operational performance.
  • People: Ensign is committed to investing in our diverse workforce through training, development, and talent retention practices. Ensign is committed to investing in our communities through employment, financial investment, and volunteer initiatives.

"At Ensign, our sustainability practices are built on the foundation that solid governance, capital stewardship, consideration for our environment, and supporting our people will lead to long-term value creation for our business, for our customers, for our shareholders, and in our communities. Today, we have a great opportunity to share how sustainability is core to our business and how we as a company will continue to build on our performance," said Nicole Romanow, Investor Relations.

Ensign's annual Sustainability Report covers performance metrics for the 2018 to 2020 calendar years and is available on the Company's website at www.ensignenergy.com/sustainability/ and SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Ensign is a global leader in oilfield services, headquartered out of Calgary, Alberta, operating in Canada, the United States, and internationally. We are one of the world's top land-based drilling and well-servicing contractors serving crude oil, natural gas, and geothermal operators. Our premium services include contract drilling, directional drilling, underbalanced and managed pressure drilling, rental equipment, and well servicing. Please visit our website at www.ensignenergy.com.

Ensign's Common Shares are publicly traded through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol ESI.

SOURCE Ensign Energy Services Inc.

﻿

Nachrichten zu Platform Specialty Products Corp Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Platform Specialty Products Corp Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

11:29 Bühne frei für die Währungshüter
10:05 Marktüberblick: Tech-Werte mit fallenden Renditen gesucht
09:27 Vontobel: derimail - Entdecken Sie unsere neuen Produkte auf CureVac und Novavax
08:58 SMI setzt Höhenflug fort
04.06.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 14.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Tesla
04.06.21 Krypto-Talk: Bitcoin-Anleger brauchen starke Nerven | BX Swiss TV
01.06.21 Lyxor: Expert´s View: Der Nutzen von ESG-Filtern bei Unternehmensanleihen
01.06.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.45% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Moderna Inc
mehr

Krypto-Talk: Bitcoin-Anleger brauchen starke Nerven | BX Swiss TV

Wer in Bitcoin oder andern Krypto Währungen investiert ist, benötigt wieder starke Nerven. Heute zu Gast beim Krypto-Talk von BX Swiss TV ist Prof. Dr. Torsten Dennin, Leiter der Vermögensverwaltung bei Asset Management Switzerland AG. Wie man mit einer so hohen Volatilität umgehen kann und wie die anderen Kryptowährungen reagieren erklärt er im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.

Krypto-Talk: Bitcoin-Anleger brauchen starke Nerven | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

UBS-Aktie schliesst leicht im Plus: UBS-Kunden greifen bei Digital-Angebot zu
US-Börsen gehen uneinheitlich aus dem Handel -- SMI schlussendlich im Plus -- DAX beendet Handel nach Rekordhoch im Minus -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen uneinheitlich
Innovatives Gehaltsmodell: Australische Unternehmen bezahlen ihre Mitarbeiter in Bitcoin
Trotz Krypto-Tweets: Analyst hält Elon Musk für Wettbewerbsvorteil für Tesla
US-Behörde gibt erstmals grünes Licht für Alzheimer-Behandlung - Biogen-Aktie mit Kursfeuerwerk
Nach Shell-Prozess: So wirkt sich das CO2-Urteil auf die Ölgiganten Chevron, Exxon & Co. aus
Novartis erreicht mit Iptacopan primären Endpunkt von Phase-II-Studie - Novartis-Aktie dennoch tiefer
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 22: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
BELIMO-Aktie freundlich: BELIMO erwartet deutliche Umsatzsteigerung im ersten Halbjahr
Krypto-Kritiker Carl Icahn: Bald doch Milliarden-Investition in Bitcoin und Co.?

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}