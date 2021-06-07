Ensign Energy Services Inc. Announces the Release of Inaugural Sustainability Report

CALGARY, AB, June 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Ensign Energy Services Inc. ("Ensign" or "the Company") (TSX: ESI) is pleased to announce the release of its inaugural Sustainability Report.

"Ensign is an organization built on continuous improvement – a learning organization. We believe we can always do better, be better, and know more. This extends to our sustainability practices. Our report highlights the sustainability practices currently established at Ensign and initiatives underway to enhance our ESG performance. Releasing our inaugural Sustainability Report is a great milestone for Ensign. It not only reinforces our current commitment to ESG practices but showcases our historical performance," said Bob Geddes, President, and Chief Operating Officer.

Ensign's Sustainability Report outlines the Company's sustainability strategy by focusing on four key areas that the Company considers meaningful and material to our business:

Governance: Ensign is committed to solid governance practices and capital stewardship for long-term value creation for our business, our customers, our shareholders, and our communities.

Environment: Ensign is committed to being a part of the evolving energy transition through technology innovation and exploration of low carbon and carbon offsetting alternatives.

Health & Safety: Ensign is committed to exceeding industry best practices that ensure our workforce safety and our operational performance.

People: Ensign is committed to investing in our diverse workforce through training, development, and talent retention practices. Ensign is committed to investing in our communities through employment, financial investment, and volunteer initiatives.

"At Ensign, our sustainability practices are built on the foundation that solid governance, capital stewardship, consideration for our environment, and supporting our people will lead to long-term value creation for our business, for our customers, for our shareholders, and in our communities. Today, we have a great opportunity to share how sustainability is core to our business and how we as a company will continue to build on our performance," said Nicole Romanow, Investor Relations.

Ensign's annual Sustainability Report covers performance metrics for the 2018 to 2020 calendar years and is available on the Company's website at www.ensignenergy.com/sustainability/ and SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Ensign is a global leader in oilfield services, headquartered out of Calgary, Alberta, operating in Canada, the United States, and internationally. We are one of the world's top land-based drilling and well-servicing contractors serving crude oil, natural gas, and geothermal operators. Our premium services include contract drilling, directional drilling, underbalanced and managed pressure drilling, rental equipment, and well servicing. Please visit our website at www.ensignenergy.com.

Ensign's Common Shares are publicly traded through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol ESI.

SOURCE Ensign Energy Services Inc.