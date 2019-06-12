12.06.2019 03:38:00

ENRICH in the USA Helping European Union Tech Firms and Startups at Key Biotech and Investment Conferences

WASHINGTON, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ENRICH in the USA, a European Commission DG Research funded initiative, helped introduce and support a wide array of European Union (EU) tech firms and startups, during the BIO International Convention 2019 in Philadelphia, PA, and the Select USA Investment Summit in Washington, DC.

Pitch sessions at the EU Pavillon on the BIO 2019 floor

These unique opportunities for EU companies were made possible thanks to the close collaboration with Temple University, the University City Science Centre, the Welcoming Center, the Wistar Institute, Ben Franklin Technology Partners, DC Archangels, Pennsylvania Department of Community & Economic Development, Philadelphia Department of Commerce - City of Philadelphia, as well as Enterprise Europe Network, AWEX, BusinessFrance, ITA, UK DIT, Angel Launch, the Biotechnology Innovation Organization and the US Department of Commerce.

"We are actively helping EU tech entrepreneurs and researchers that are looking for partnering and investment/funding opportunities in the United States. ENRICH in the USA's Philadelphia Hub just moved to Temple University - Small Business Development Center, and is hosting four European companies, two of which pitched at BIO 2019. And the Washington DC ENRICH in the USA Center is now hosted by the National Council of University Research Administrators (NCURA)," said Blandine Chantepie-Kari, VP University & Entrepreneurship Soft Landing Programs, EAEC (European American Enterprise Council).  EAEC is an ENRICH in the USA partner.

"Many of the EU companies and startups we supported at BIO 2019 are rolling out innovative biotech, life sciences and e-health products and services in the United States. We have arranged for several of these companies to participate in a four-day immersive bootcamp and to pitch at the European Commission pavilion at the convention. During SelectUSA Investment Summit (June 9-13), we are supporting tech companies and startups from all industries. We are co-organizing a pitch training class and a pitch competition in front of a jury of US investors and government funding agencies," added EAEC President Sebastien Torre.  

About ENRICH in the USA

ENRICH in the USA, provides high-impact research and innovation internationalization support services to European researchers and innovators with a focus on accelerating access to the US market, and maximizing collaboration and business growth opportunities. ENRICH also serves US-based entities interested in transatlantic research and business opportunities including identifying collaborative research partners, expanding into European markets, and accessing unique technologies/products developed by European innovators.

Funded by the European Commission through Horizon 2020, ENRICH is a global network of centers and hubs focused on promoting the internationalization of European science, technology and innovation.

More information can be found here: https://usa.enrichcentres.eu and https://usa.enrichcentres.eu/opportunities.

Contact:
Neal Leavitt
Leavitt Communications
760-639-2900
neal@leavcom.com

Pitch sessions at Select USA Investment Summit 2019

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enrich-in-the-usa-helping-european-union-tech-firms-and-startups-at-key-biotech-and-investment-conferences-300866027.html

SOURCE ENRICH in the USA

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

11.06.19
China importierte im Mai wegen US-Sanktionen weniger Öl
11.06.19
Vontobel: derimail - Versicherer- und Pharmatitel mit üppigem Sicherheitspuffer
11.06.19
Wankelmutige Autobauer, wachstumsstarker Cloud-Spezialist
11.06.19
SMI - Auf zu neuen Höhen?
11.06.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.25% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Schlumberger
07.06.19
SMI: Was geht jetzt noch?
03.06.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

07.06.19
Schroders: Amazon, der Klima-Champion?
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum gilt der Schweizer Franken als sicherer Hafen für Anleger
US-Handel endet mit leichtem Minus -- SMI schliesst deutlich fester -- DAX letztlich höher -- Asiens Börsen beenden den Handel stärker
Roche-Aktie fester: Roche-Tochter Genentech vermeldet positive Daten für Gazyva bei Lupus-Nephritis
Todeskreuz bedroht Dow-Aktien: Diese zwei Titel sind wohl trotzdem ein Kauf
COSMO-Aktie gewinnt: COSMO Pharmaceuticals ist mit US-Zulassung für Remimazolam einen Schritt weiter
Wie können Investoren ihr Portfolio am besten absichern?
Warum Anleger bei der Aurora Cannabis-Aktie vorsichtig sein sollten
ABB-Aktie steigt: Artisan regt Aufspaltung von ABB an
LafargeHolcim: Referenzpreis für Aktiendividende
Rohstoffexperte: Ab welchem Preis man wieder Gold kaufen sollte

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Handel endet mit leichtem Minus -- SMI schliesst deutlich fester -- DAX letztlich höher -- Asiens Börsen beenden den Handel stärker
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte am Dienstag zwischenzeitlich ein neues Allzeithoch verzeichnen. Der DAX zeigte sich stärker. Die ssiatischen Aktienmärkte konnten Gewinne verbuchen. An der Wall Street ging es im Dienstagshandel abwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB