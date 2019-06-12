ENRICH in the USA Helping European Union Tech Firms and Startups at Key Biotech and Investment Conferences

WASHINGTON, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ENRICH in the USA, a European Commission DG Research funded initiative, helped introduce and support a wide array of European Union (EU) tech firms and startups, during the BIO International Convention 2019 in Philadelphia, PA, and the Select USA Investment Summit in Washington, DC.

These unique opportunities for EU companies were made possible thanks to the close collaboration with Temple University, the University City Science Centre, the Welcoming Center, the Wistar Institute, Ben Franklin Technology Partners, DC Archangels, Pennsylvania Department of Community & Economic Development, Philadelphia Department of Commerce - City of Philadelphia, as well as Enterprise Europe Network, AWEX, BusinessFrance, ITA, UK DIT, Angel Launch, the Biotechnology Innovation Organization and the US Department of Commerce.

"We are actively helping EU tech entrepreneurs and researchers that are looking for partnering and investment/funding opportunities in the United States. ENRICH in the USA's Philadelphia Hub just moved to Temple University - Small Business Development Center, and is hosting four European companies, two of which pitched at BIO 2019. And the Washington DC ENRICH in the USA Center is now hosted by the National Council of University Research Administrators (NCURA)," said Blandine Chantepie-Kari, VP University & Entrepreneurship Soft Landing Programs, EAEC (European American Enterprise Council). EAEC is an ENRICH in the USA partner.

"Many of the EU companies and startups we supported at BIO 2019 are rolling out innovative biotech, life sciences and e-health products and services in the United States. We have arranged for several of these companies to participate in a four-day immersive bootcamp and to pitch at the European Commission pavilion at the convention. During SelectUSA Investment Summit (June 9-13), we are supporting tech companies and startups from all industries. We are co-organizing a pitch training class and a pitch competition in front of a jury of US investors and government funding agencies," added EAEC President Sebastien Torre.

About ENRICH in the USA

ENRICH in the USA, provides high-impact research and innovation internationalization support services to European researchers and innovators with a focus on accelerating access to the US market, and maximizing collaboration and business growth opportunities. ENRICH also serves US-based entities interested in transatlantic research and business opportunities including identifying collaborative research partners, expanding into European markets, and accessing unique technologies/products developed by European innovators.

Funded by the European Commission through Horizon 2020, ENRICH is a global network of centers and hubs focused on promoting the internationalization of European science, technology and innovation.

More information can be found here: https://usa.enrichcentres.eu and https://usa.enrichcentres.eu/opportunities.

