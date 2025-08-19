Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
20.08.2025 00:57:27

Enphase Signs $50 Mln Safe Harbor Deal To Boost U.S. Solar TPO Segment

Enphase Energy
(RTTNews) - Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH), a global provider of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, has signed a new safe harbor agreement with a leading solar and battery financing company offering third-party ownership - TPO solutions such as leases and PPAs.

This marks the company's second such agreement since the U.S. federal budget bill passed in July 2025.

The deal, finalized earlier in August, is expected to generate about $50 million in revenue and highlights Enphase's growing role in the TPO market, a key driver of U.S. residential solar and battery adoption.

The agreement secures eligibility for both the base investment tax credit and the domestic content bonus credit by safe harboring U.S.-manufactured IQ8HC™ Microinverters. This allows developers to lock in current incentives and mitigate risks from potential policy shifts.

Enphase leadership emphasized that safe harbor agreements ensure project stability, protect economics, and accelerate clean energy deployment. The company anticipates more financing partners will adopt similar agreements under the updated tax credit framework.

ENPH currently trades at $36.12 or 0.98% higher on the NasdaqGM.

