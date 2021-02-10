|
10.02.2021 22:16:00
Enova To Present at the 22nd Annual Credit Suisse Virtual Financial Services Forum
CHICAGO, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enova International (NYSE: ENVA), a leading financial technology and analytics company offering consumer and small business loans and financing, today announced that Steve Cunningham, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the 22nd Annual Credit Suisse Virtual Financial Services Forum on Wednesday, February 24th at 1:00 pm Eastern Time.
A live audio webcast and archive of Enova's presentation will be available on the company's website at http://ir.enova.com.
About Enova
Enova International (NYSE: ENVA) is a leading provider of online financial services to non-prime consumers and small businesses, providing access to credit powered by its advanced analytics, innovative technology, and world-class online platform and services. Enova has provided more than 7 million customers around the globe with access to more than $40 billion in loans and financing. The financial technology company has a portfolio of trusted brands serving consumers, including CashNetUSA®, NetCredit® and Simplic®; three brands serving small businesses, Headway Capital®, The Business Backer® and OnDeck®; and offers online lending platform services to lenders. Through its Enova Decisions™ brand, it also delivers on-demand decision-making technology and real-time predictive analytics services to clients. You can learn more about the company and its brands at www.enova.com.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enova-to-present-at-the-22nd-annual-credit-suisse-virtual-financial-services-forum-301226226.html
SOURCE Enova International, Inc.
Inside (Anzeige)
Der Bitcoin kletterte gestern wieder über die 40.000 USD Grenze und wurde beflügelt durch den Einstieg von Elon Musk mit Tesla im grossen Rahmen. Heute zu Gast beim Krypto-Talk von BX Swiss TV, Prof. Dr. Torsten Dennin, Leiter der Vermögensverwaltung bei Asset Management Switzerland AG. Im Interview mit David Kunz gibt er Einblicke was dahinter steckt und ob weitere grosse Technologiefirmen wie Apple, Amazon oder Facebook den Weg zur Massenadaption ebnen werden.
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWall Street beendet Handel im Plus -- SMI schliesst höher -- DAX geht mit Verlust aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mit grünen Vorzeichen
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt griffen die Anleger am Mittwoch vorsichtig zu. Die deutsche Börse gab hingegen nach. Der Dow bewegt sich im grünen Bereich. Für die Indizes in Fernost ging es zur Wochenmitte nach oben.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}