SMI 11’142 0.1%  SPI 14’339 0.3%  Dow 34’061 -0.8%  DAX 15’387 -0.1%  Euro 1.0973 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’005 0.0%  Gold 1’870 0.2%  Bitcoin 39’016 -0.7%  Dollar 0.8977 -0.6%  Öl 68.5 -1.6% 

18.05.2021 23:04:00

ENOUGH IS ENOUGH: Michigan Chamber of Commerce Calls for Governor Whitmer to Stop the Regulatory Fiasco at MIOSHA

LANSING, Mich., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Michigan Chamber of Commerce issued a statement today calling on Governor Whitmer to stop the ongoing regulatory fiasco at MIOSHA (Michigan Occupational Safety & Health Administration).  

The Michigan Chamber is a statewide business organization representing approximately 5,000 employers, trade associations and local chambers of commerce. The Chamber represents businesses of every size and type in all 83 counties of the state. It was established in 1959 to be an advocate for Michigan job providers in the legislative, political and legal process. www.michamber.com

Late last week the Governor announced the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) would align its mask requirements with the new Center for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines allowing vaccinated individuals to go mask-free in most indoor and outdoor settings, including private places of business. Federal OSHA (Occupational Safety & Health Administration) rules have been updated to reflect the new CDC guidance as well.

On Monday, MIOSHA announced a vague "plan" to change their rules, but didn't say when or how. In the meantime, the Whitmer administration continues to push for permanent COVID-19 workplace rules, even as the CDC, federal OSHA and other states are moving to loosen their restrictions.  

"The constant controlling and micromanaging of Michigander's daily lives needs to stop," said Rich Studley, President and CEO of the Michigan Chamber. "For over a year, Michiganders have been subjected to an endless stream of arbitrary, confusing and constantly changing state orders from Lansing."

"COVID cases in Michigan are trending down, vaccination rates are up and governors across the country are moving more decisively to safely reopen their states," said Wendy Block, Vice President of Business Advocacy and Member Engagement for the Michigan Chamber. "Meanwhile in Lansing, the Whitmer administration continues to slow-walk reopening Michigan and retain unwarranted government control over the daily lives of 10 million Michiganders."

"In a continual cycle of mismanagement and miscommunication, Governor Whitmer's new MDHHS (Michigan Department of Health & Human Services) order matches only half of the new CDC guidance on masks and conflicts with her administration's MIOSHA orders," continued Studley. "The ongoing regulatory confusion and economic uncertainty caused by constantly changing state orders now goes beyond ineptitude to callous indifference."

"The Whitmer administration's push for unnecessary and permanent MIOSHA rules is bureaucratic overreach. We call on the Governor to immediately rescind both rule requests and stop the rulemaking process," said Block.

"It's time for the Governor to start treating employees and employers like adults and allow Michigan to reopen safely," concluded Studley.     

The Michigan Chamber is a statewide business organization that represents employers, trade associations and local chambers of commerce. The Chamber represents businesses of every size and type in all 83 counties of the state. It was established in 1959 to be an advocate for Michigan job providers in the legislative, political and legal process. www.michamber.com 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enough-is-enough--michigan-chamber-of-commerce-calls-for-governor-whitmer-to-stop-the-regulatory-fiasco-at-miosha-301294345.html

SOURCE Michigan Chamber of Commerce

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

16:17 Vontobel: Börsenplatz Zürich: Inflationsängste und Zinsfantasie - bleibt Gold gefragt?
16:05 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
11:59 Marktupdate 18. Mai 21: Märkte wieder im Angriffsmodus | BX Swiss TV
11:41 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 4.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Swiss Market® Index, S&P 500 Index®, EURO STOXX 50® Index, Nikkei 225 Index
09:20 Marktüberblick: Deutsche Telekom gesucht
08:09 SMI nimmt neuen Anlauf
14.05.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf General Motors, Tesla
04.05.21 Lyxor: In die Zukunft investieren: Wie die Anleihemärkte zu einer nachhaltigeren Welt beitragen können
mehr

Marktupdate 18. Mai 21: Märkte wieder im Angriffsmodus | BX Swiss TV

Aktuell legen die Indices wieder zu. Der Dax konnte ein neues Rekordhoch markieren. Wie die Erwartungen für die nächsten Tage sind, und welche Einzeltitel grössere Kurssprünge aufweisen, erfahren Sie im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.

#BXSwiss #Börse #SMI #Berichtssaison #Sonova #Vodafone #HomeDepot #Walmart #Cisco #Richemont

Marktupdate 18. Mai 21: Märkte wieder im Angriffsmodus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Ausverkauf am Kryptomarkt - Bitcoin fällt auf Dreimonatstief
Credit Suisse verliert offenbar Topmanager nach Archegos-Debakel - CS-Aktie schwächer
Meinungen gehen auseinander: Bitcoin eine Blase - oder weiteres Aufwärtspotenzial?
Barrick Gold-CEO Mark Bristow: Goldpreis wird durch "irrationales" Verhalten gestützt
Wall Street schlussendlich tiefer -- SMI schliesst etwas fester -- DAX letztlich knapp im Minus -- Aktienmärkte in Fernost beenden Handel mehrheitlich in Grün
Evolva-Aktie steigt: Evolva sichert sich weiteres Kapital
Relief Therapeutics-Aktie gewinnt: Relief will Zulassungsantrag für ACER-001 in Europa noch 2021 stellen
Warren Buffett: Bidens Steuerpläne sind nicht zum Nachteil der Konsumenten
AstraZeneca-Aktie gesucht: Kombinierte Impfung von AstraZeneca und BioNTech ist hochwirksam
Trotz jüngstem Abwärtstrend: Tesla-Aktie könnte Fahrt in Richtung 1'000 US-Dollar aufnehmen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit