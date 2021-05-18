ENOUGH IS ENOUGH: Michigan Chamber of Commerce Calls for Governor Whitmer to Stop the Regulatory Fiasco at MIOSHA

LANSING, Mich., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Michigan Chamber of Commerce issued a statement today calling on Governor Whitmer to stop the ongoing regulatory fiasco at MIOSHA (Michigan Occupational Safety & Health Administration).

Late last week the Governor announced the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) would align its mask requirements with the new Center for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines allowing vaccinated individuals to go mask-free in most indoor and outdoor settings, including private places of business. Federal OSHA (Occupational Safety & Health Administration) rules have been updated to reflect the new CDC guidance as well.

On Monday, MIOSHA announced a vague "plan" to change their rules, but didn't say when or how. In the meantime, the Whitmer administration continues to push for permanent COVID-19 workplace rules, even as the CDC, federal OSHA and other states are moving to loosen their restrictions.

"The constant controlling and micromanaging of Michigander's daily lives needs to stop," said Rich Studley, President and CEO of the Michigan Chamber. "For over a year, Michiganders have been subjected to an endless stream of arbitrary, confusing and constantly changing state orders from Lansing."



"COVID cases in Michigan are trending down, vaccination rates are up and governors across the country are moving more decisively to safely reopen their states," said Wendy Block, Vice President of Business Advocacy and Member Engagement for the Michigan Chamber. "Meanwhile in Lansing, the Whitmer administration continues to slow-walk reopening Michigan and retain unwarranted government control over the daily lives of 10 million Michiganders."

"In a continual cycle of mismanagement and miscommunication, Governor Whitmer's new MDHHS (Michigan Department of Health & Human Services) order matches only half of the new CDC guidance on masks and conflicts with her administration's MIOSHA orders," continued Studley. "The ongoing regulatory confusion and economic uncertainty caused by constantly changing state orders now goes beyond ineptitude to callous indifference."

"The Whitmer administration's push for unnecessary and permanent MIOSHA rules is bureaucratic overreach. We call on the Governor to immediately rescind both rule requests and stop the rulemaking process," said Block.

"It's time for the Governor to start treating employees and employers like adults and allow Michigan to reopen safely," concluded Studley.

The Michigan Chamber is a statewide business organization that represents employers, trade associations and local chambers of commerce. The Chamber represents businesses of every size and type in all 83 counties of the state. It was established in 1959 to be an advocate for Michigan job providers in the legislative, political and legal process. www.michamber.com

