Enochian BioSciences Announces Findings From A Rigorous Internal Review of Scientific Data

LOS ANGELES, July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ: ENOB)—In recent days, Enochian Biosciences (the Company) has conducted a rigorous internal review of scientific data to give partners and investors a clear understanding of the Company’s pipelines.



The results of this investigation verified key primary data for the Company’s HIV and cancer pipelines. The investigation also verified the primary data from an animal model with intravenous delivery of a potential treatment for COVID-19 that was conducted by an independent, external scientific leader in the field and presented at the Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections in March 2021. These data, combined with similar promising data for the treatment of Hepatitis B Virus (HBV), were the basis for the Company’s acquisition of the COVID-19 and influenza intellectual property.

However, during the review, the Company discovered that former scientific advisor Serhat Gumrukçu altered two different sets of animal data generated by third-party research institutions before Enochian’s scientists had a chance to review. One data set was for an inhaled COVID-19 treatment study while the other was for an HBV therapy study. As a result, the Company will initiate legal action against Gumrukçu over the falsified data.

While the investigation verified the source and scientific foundation of the HIV and cancer pipelines, and certain data from the COVID-19 and HBV pipelines, the Company is extremely concerned and disappointed to learn that non-clinical data for those two pipelines were altered. The Company is evaluating its internal controls regarding the review and verification of external scientific data and will modify as appropriate.

Enochian BioSciences remains focused on working to solve some of the world’s greatest public health threats. Prominent scientific leaders have recognized the Company’s approach and are working to carry out key studies. At no time has any former or current Enochian management or scientist in its employment, or scientists associated with presentations at scientific conferences, directly expressed or documented any concern about the veracity of any data to the Board or any member of senior management. Enochian will continue to make strategic business decisions to not only maximize shareholder value, but also meet key benchmarks in the advancement of its promising therapies.

