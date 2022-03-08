Ennoconn Unveils New Identity Supported by a Brand-New Website and Inspiring Company Logo 

NEW TAIPEI CITY, Taiwan, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ennoconn Corporation (Taiwan Exchange / 6414.TW), a global leader in integrated cloud management services, IIoT, and embedded technology, launches into the Industrial Metaverse with an equally impressive contemporary company logo, branding, and all-encompassing content-rich website.



Ennoconn’s redesigned website focuses on the digital transformation of cloud-based services and solutions, bundled with traditional DMS and SI solutions branded as Digitalization as a Service (DaaS). Visit www.ennoconn.com to see how Ennoconn aligns with its customers’ and partners’ business needs and requirements to compete as the global leader in the rapidly evolving Industrial Metaverse.

"Ennoconn is steering the Industrial Metaverse for partners and customers. Our journey is eloquently described in detail on our equally impressive and brand-new website. Ennoconn is highly committed to the continuous integration of IoT platforms and devices, Digital Transformation of tools and resources in this new and exciting race to the Industrial Metaverse. The new website, new logo, branding, tools, and resources are exactly what the market is looking for.” Joe Fijak, Ennoconn COO and EVP of Worldwide Sales & Marketing.

The comprehensive website brings this commitment and journey through the Industrial Metaverse to life. The site and all its energy, expertly crafted and designed by Reno, NV-based, Sliice Marketing, is for clients and partners ready to engage, transform, and revolutionize their go-to-market AIoT/AI/Cloud initiatives and business strategies. Right down to the logo, which symbolizes Ennoconn’s global partnerships and a commitment to extensive cloud services integration.

The renovated branding and messaging accentuate Ennoconn’s position as the world leader within the DMS, SI, and emerging digital transformation services. New and existing partners and customers can immediately benefit from this site, actualizing their business transformation as they engage deeper and broader with Ennoconn’s Digitalization as a Service (DaaS) and total transformation methodology.

"Our Industrial Metaverse transformation represents a major milestone in our growth trajectory,” said Nelson Tsay, Ennoconn President. "Ennoconn remains true to our core values, we will continue to offer great and comprehensive DMS and SI services but with a much more end-to-end approach, adding extensive cloud platform services including data storage, machine learning, AIoT, 5G and cloud IoT Integration.”

"We are delighted to announce the launch of our sleek and revolutionary website designed for strategic partners and all customers to take full advantage of tools, resources, and solutions. All focused on our newer partnerships and Digital Transformation services portfolio. Especially, how they can inquire, engage more quickly and seamlessly,” announced both Mr. Tsay and Mr. Fijak. "Ennoconn is on an aggressive track to expand products and services for our customers worldwide. Expanding our manufacturing capabilities and integrating cloud services is clear and articulated on our new site.”

ABOUT ENNOCONN

Ennoconn Corporation (Taiwan Exchange / 6414.TW) is a global leader in integrated cloud management services, Industrial IoT, and embedded technology. In 2007, Ennoconn became a subsidiary of Foxconn Technology Group, headquartered in New Taipei City.

Ennoconn, a global technology solutions provider, delivers world-class Industrial IoT and Embedded Technology, DMS/SI & IT Services into high-growth markets, including Smart City Smart Manufacturing, Smart Retail, Smart Financial, and Media & Entertainment. Ennoconn’s Digital Transformation and ‘DaaS’ strategy integrates and delivers manufacturing systems with emerging technology solutions addressing revolutionary demand in cloud data storage, machine learning / AIoT / 5G / Cloud IoT Integration across all internal design, manufacturing, supply chain platforms, and disciplines.

ABOUT SLIICE MARKETING

As a top global branding agency, Sliice Marketing sits at the heart of modern brand design and content that moves crowds. "We guide you to re-imagine your business and actualize your brand, so it’s relevant and compelling. From your elevator pitch to your website and your lead generation funnel, we will create a clear plan to enhance success and performance,” Catherine Oaks, Founder and CEO of Sliice Marketing.