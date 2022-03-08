Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 11’064 -1.3%  SPI 14’046 -0.8%  Dow 32’883 0.2%  DAX 12’832 0.0%  Euro 1.0121 0.7%  EStoxx50 3’524 0.3%  Gold 2’068 3.5%  Bitcoin 35’629 1.1%  Dollar 0.9300 0.4%  Öl 132.3 6.4% 
Bis zu 1'000 CHF Cash Bonus
Foxconn Interconnect Technology Aktie [Valor: 37329559 / ISIN: KYG3R83K1037]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
08.03.2022 17:51:36

Ennoconn Unveils New Identity Supported by a Brand-New Website and Inspiring Company Logo 

Foxconn Interconnect Technology
0.13 USD -17.65%
Kaufen Verkaufen

NEW TAIPEI CITY, Taiwan, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ennoconn Corporation (Taiwan Exchange / 6414.TW), a global leader in integrated cloud management services, IIoT, and embedded technology, launches into the Industrial Metaverse with an equally impressive contemporary company logo, branding, and all-encompassing content-rich website.

Ennoconn’s redesigned website focuses on the digital transformation of cloud-based services and solutions, bundled with traditional DMS and SI solutions branded as Digitalization as a Service (DaaS). Visit www.ennoconn.com to see how Ennoconn aligns with its customers’ and partners’ business needs and requirements to compete as the global leader in the rapidly evolving Industrial Metaverse.

"Ennoconn is steering the Industrial Metaverse for partners and customers. Our journey is eloquently described in detail on our equally impressive and brand-new website. Ennoconn is highly committed to the continuous integration of IoT platforms and devices, Digital Transformation of tools and resources in this new and exciting race to the Industrial Metaverse. The new website, new logo, branding, tools, and resources are exactly what the market is looking for.” Joe Fijak, Ennoconn COO and EVP of Worldwide Sales & Marketing. 

The comprehensive website brings this commitment and journey through the Industrial Metaverse to life. The site and all its energy, expertly crafted and designed by Reno, NV-based, Sliice Marketing, is for clients and partners ready to engage, transform, and revolutionize their go-to-market AIoT/AI/Cloud initiatives and business strategies. Right down to the logo, which symbolizes Ennoconn’s global partnerships and a commitment to extensive cloud services integration. 

The renovated branding and messaging accentuate Ennoconn’s position as the world leader within the DMS, SI, and emerging digital transformation services. New and existing partners and customers can immediately benefit from this site, actualizing their business transformation as they engage deeper and broader with Ennoconn’s Digitalization as a Service (DaaS) and total transformation methodology. 

"Our Industrial Metaverse transformation represents a major milestone in our growth trajectory,” said Nelson Tsay, Ennoconn President. "Ennoconn remains true to our core values, we will continue to offer great and comprehensive DMS and SI services but with a much more end-to-end approach, adding extensive cloud platform services including data storage, machine learning, AIoT, 5G and cloud IoT Integration.” 

"We are delighted to announce the launch of our sleek and revolutionary website designed for strategic partners and all customers to take full advantage of tools, resources, and solutions. All focused on our newer partnerships and Digital Transformation services portfolio. Especially, how they can inquire, engage more quickly and seamlessly,” announced both Mr. Tsay and Mr. Fijak. "Ennoconn is on an aggressive track to expand products and services for our customers worldwide. Expanding our manufacturing capabilities and integrating cloud services is clear and articulated on our new site.”

ABOUT ENNOCONN

Ennoconn Corporation (Taiwan Exchange / 6414.TW) is a global leader in integrated cloud management services, Industrial IoT, and embedded technology. In 2007, Ennoconn became a subsidiary of Foxconn Technology Group, headquartered in New Taipei City.

Ennoconn, a global technology solutions provider, delivers world-class Industrial IoT and Embedded Technology, DMS/SI & IT Services into high-growth markets, including Smart City Smart Manufacturing, Smart Retail, Smart Financial, and Media & Entertainment. Ennoconn’s Digital Transformation and ‘DaaS’ strategy integrates and delivers manufacturing systems with emerging technology solutions addressing revolutionary demand in cloud data storage, machine learning / AIoT / 5G / Cloud IoT Integration across all internal design, manufacturing, supply chain platforms, and disciplines.

ABOUT SLIICE MARKETING 

As a top global branding agency, Sliice Marketing sits at the heart of modern brand design and content that moves crowds. "We guide you to re-imagine your business and actualize your brand, so it’s relevant and compelling. From your elevator pitch to your website and your lead generation funnel, we will create a clear plan to enhance success and performance,” Catherine Oaks, Founder and CEO of Sliice Marketing.


BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Nachrichten zu Foxconn Interconnect Technology Limited (doing business as FIT Hon Teng Limited) Registered Shs Unit

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Foxconn Interconnect Technology Limited (doing business as FIT Hon Teng Limited) Registered Shs Unit

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Weitere Turbulenzen am Markt erwartet | BX Swiss TV

Die Märkte sind weiterhin sehr volatil und werden dominiert von den Nachrichten rund um die Ereignisse in der Ukraine. Ein Grund dafür ist unter anderem, dass sich die Hoffnungen auf gute Verhandlungsergebnisse zwischen Russland und der Ukraine bisher nicht erfüllt haben. Die Handelswoche startete gestern mit roten Zahlen im SMI und im DAX. Das lag unter anderem am eventuell drohenden Ölembargo, welches im Moment diskutiert wird. Im aktuellen Marktumfeld sind sichere Anlagen sehr gefragt. So entwickelte sich der Goldpreis erstmalig seit Sommer 2020 wieder auf 2000 Dollar. Der Schweizer Franken gilt als sicherer Hafen, und so wurde erstmals seit Aufhebung der Euro Mindestkursgrenze die Parität erreicht. Welche Assetklassen demnächst ebenfalls auf ein historisches Niveau fallen beziehungsweise steigen könnten, erfahren Sie von Georg Zimmermann im Marktupdate bei BX Swiss TV.

Marktupdate 8. März: Weitere Turbulenzen am Markt erwartet | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

15:40 Uniper mit Verlusten – Aktiencrash zu Ende?
15:39 Vontobel: Börsenplatz Zürich: Calida mit Rekordzahlen - Online-Geschäft als Trumpf für die Zukunft?
15:02 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
10:03 Marktüberblick: Siemens Energy stemmt sich gegen den Trend
08:52 SMI erholt sich kräftig
06:40 Marktupdate 8. März: Weitere Turbulenzen am Markt erwartet | BX Swiss TV
04.03.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Biontech, Moderna
17.02.22 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 15.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Zur Rose Group AG
29.11.21 Lyxor: US Spotlight: Digital Transformation and Disruption
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

UBS-Aktie schliesst schwächer: Nur begrenztes direktes Engagement in Russland - Änderung im VR - Rückstellungen in Milliardenhöhe
SNB-Direktoriumsmitglied Maechler: So geht es für den Franken weiter
Ölpreise im Höhenflug: US-Börsen schliessen deutlich tiefer -- SMI und DAX schliessen klar im Minus -- Asiens Börsen sacken letztlich deutlich ab
SNB-Aktie letztlich dennoch in Rot: Schweizerische Nationalbank verzeichnet Milliardengewinn
Hyperinflation in Russland: Ökonom sieht Rubel vor weiterem Abwärtstrend
Warren Buffett: Anlegen in Kriegszeiten - so machen es Anleger richtig
Darum fällt der Euro weiter - EUR/CHF wieder über Parität
Teilverlagerung der Produktion: Stadler zieht sich aus Weissrussland zurück - Stadler-Aktie schliesst leichter
Darum erholt sich der Euro ein wenig - EUR/CHF über 1,01
Novartis-Aktie letztlich sehr schwach: Novartis vereinbart Lizenzoptionen für Gentherapie-Vektoren mit Voyager

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit