Ennis, Inc. to Acquire Assets of AmeriPrint Corporation

Ennis, Inc. (the "Company”), (NYSE: EBF), today announced its acquisition of the assets and business from AmeriPrint Corporation in Harvard, Illinois. The closing occurred on Monday, May 31, 2021, Memorial Day. AmeriPrint Corporation is a trade printer specializing in custom-printed documents, barcoding, integrated products, and business forms. Although Jim and Vicky Schulty are retiring after the sale, many of the same people will continue to work at the two facilities in Harvard, Illinois.

Keith Walters, Chairman, President & CEO of the Company stated, "We are delighted to have the opportunity to bring AmeriPrint, their employees and their customers into the Ennis family. AmeriPrint is strategically located company in the Chicago area with 30 years of print industry experience and we will continue to operate the company in its same location. They pride themselves on exceptional customer service as does Ennis. This brand brings added capabilities and expertise to our expanding product offering including barcoding and variable imaging and will add depth to the products and services we already have at Integrated Print Group in South Elgin, Illinois."

Upon closing, AmeriPrint operations will continue to operate as AmeriPrint. All facilities will continue their normal operations in their current location.

About Ennis

Ennis, Inc. (www.ennis.com) is primarily engaged in the production and sale of business forms and other business products. The Company is one of the largest private-label printed business product suppliers in the United States. Headquartered in Midlothian, Texas, the Company has production and distribution facilities strategically located throughout the United States of America to serve the Company’s national network of distributors. The Company manufactures and sells business forms, other printed business products, printed and electronic media, presentation products, flex-o-graphic printing, advertising specialties and Post-it® Notes, internal bank forms, plastic cards, secure and negotiable documents, envelopes and other custom products.

Safe Harbor under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

Certain statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievement expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate,” "preliminary,” "expect,” "believe,” "intend” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor” for such forward-looking statements. In order to comply with the terms of the safe harbor, the Company notes that a variety of factors could cause actual results and experience to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to numerous uncertainties, which include, but are not limited to, the Company’s ability to effectively manage its business functions while growing its business in a rapidly changing environment, the Company’s ability to adapt and expand its services in such an environment, the variability in the prices of paper and other raw materials. Other important information regarding factors that may affect the Company’s future performance is included in the public reports that the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to, its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ending February 28, 2021. The Company does not undertake, and hereby disclaims, any duty or obligation to update or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this release, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, although its situation and circumstances may change in the future. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The inclusion of any statement in this release does not constitute an admission by the Company or any other person that the events or circumstances described in such statement are material.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210602006063/en/